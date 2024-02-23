SMSD News: Catch up on episodes of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up!

Every episode of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up, the Shawnee Mission School District’s (SMSD) podcast, shines a light on the staff and students who make us ONE Shawnee Mission. This show explores a variety of topics in every area of our district. If you’ve missed an episode or two, there is still a chance to catch up.

Episode 14- Introducing…

This episode features the first interview with Dr. Michael Schumacher since he was named the next Superintendent of the SMSD. Learn more about Dr. Schumacher and his goals for the future of Shawnee Mission schools before he begins the position on July 1, 2024.

Episode 13- SMS v. SMNW Basketball

This episode took Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard on the road for two Shawnee Mission basketball games. Prince Miller, Shawnee Mission South High School senior, and Tad Lambert, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior joined Dr. Hubbard in co-hosting this episode. Along with student field reporters, they highlighted the school culture and spirit found at SMSD games.

Episode 12- Clothing Exchange

The Shawnee Mission PTA Clothing Exchange serves families across the district. This episode highlights this important resource, how it helps families in our community, and the people that keep the exchange running.

Episode 11- Real World Learning Leads to Real World Success

A Shawnee Mission North High School ninth grader, Halley Vincent, already has a very full resume. Along with being a student, she is a philanthropist and entrepreneur. This episode explores her story and the opportunities in the Shawnee Mission School District that helped her along the way.

Episode 10- Snow Days

It’s always a hot topic during winter months in Shawnee Mission – snow days! This episode focuses on how decisions are made to cancel school due to bad weather, along with the district’s plans for inclement weather. Students and staff also weigh in on their snow day traditions.

