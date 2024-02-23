What do we do on weekends now that there’s no football?

Plenty, is the answer based on this weekend’s social calendar in Johnson County.

From a New Orleans-style jazz performance to the wonders of master LEGO creations to a beloved children’s book character come to life on stage, there is a lot to do this weekend.

Let’s get to it!

Swing with Delfeayo Marsalis in Overland Park

The Grammy-winning trombonist and member of the famed jazz family leads his Uptown Jazz Orchestra in a night of funky rhythms and New Orleans-inspired swing this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Yardley Hall.

The Brian Ward Trio will open before the 18-member UJO takes the stage.

It’s part of Midwest Trust Center’s Winterlude Jazz series.

Tickets start at $25.

Get inspired at a LEGO Showcase in Olathe

See what’s possible with little toy bricks by viewing the creations of some master builders at the KC Brick Lab Showcase Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Indian Creek Library in Olathe.

Members of Kansas City’s Adult LEGO User Group will be on hand to show off their creations.

This event is free and open to the public. Find out more here.

Tee off at the KC Golf Show in Overland Park

Shore up your short game or digest driving tips at the Kansas City Golf Show this Friday through Sunday at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Tickets start at $17 and are valid for all three days. A $79 “Players Tour” pass gets you VIP perks like express entry into the event a complementary beer bucket.

Sign up early and win free rounds at local golf courses.

There will also be a special appearance by local links legend Tom Watson on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Laugh with First Act’s “Junie B. Jones” in Olathe

First grade was never as fun as this!

The nonprofit amateur theater troupe First Act KC is putting on performances of the stage adaptation of the beloved children’s book series.

Shows began Thursday and run through Sunday at Mid-America Nazarene University in Olathe.

Tickets are $17.50, with discounts for seniors and students.

Shop local at Lenexa’s Winter Farmers Market

Freshly baked cinnamon rolls, homemade therapy candles and wine-filled chocolates are just some of the locally sourced treats and products that will be up for sale this Saturday at Lenexa City Hall.

Twenty different vendors will be on hand for the second of three special winter farmers’ market events this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you miss this one, the last winter market ahead of the regular summer season is March 30.

Find out more here.