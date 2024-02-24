Teen motorcyclist in critical condition after Olathe crash

The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating a crash that seriously injured a teenage motorcyclist on Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the intersection of West 125th Street and South Black Bob Road for an unknown crash at about 7:15 p.m.

The crash involved a passenger car and a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of the intersection.

In a news release, Olathe Police Sergeant John Moncayo said officers arrived to find a 16-year-old male motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Olathe Fire and Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the scene.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver were transported to area hospitals by ambulance.

“The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital where he was reported to be stable but in critical condition,” Moncayo said in the release. “The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 35-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.”

Police closed the southbound lanes of Black Bob Road at 123rd Street as they investigated the crash. One northbound lane remained open throughout the investigation.

“Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in this crash,” Moncayo said.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

All lanes of Black Bob Road reopened at about 11 p.m.