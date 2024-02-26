fbpx
Staff Report
👶🏻 5 to Try: What are the best kid-friendly places to eat in Johnson County?

Photo via First Watch Prairie Village Facebook page.

Dining out with kids can be stressful.

Not only are you trying to keep your family entertained, you also may be worried about interrupting other (childless) diners’ experiences.

Not all eateries are made with kids in mind.

For this latest installment of “5 to Try” we want to hear what local restaurants are a great place to take the kids if you need to get out of the house or don’t quite have the time to whip up a home cooked dinner.

These are places that not only have good kids’ menus but also an atmosphere — a vibe — that’s amenable to families or may have some helpful child-centric diversions.

5 to try kid-friendly restaurants include Blue Sushi Sake Grill in Westwood this week
Photo via Blue Sushi Sake Grill Westwood Facebook.

How to tell us your picks for most kid-friendly dining spots

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Staff Report
Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

