A new exhibit from Overland Park painter and arts patron Bryce Holt was no small feat to complete.

The collection — currently on display at the new Zhou B Art Center in the historic 18th and Vine district in Kansas City, Missouri — features 66 paintings in all, one for each book of the Christian Bible. The works together are called, “The Bible in Art.”

At this time, the 39 paintings representing each book of the Old Testament are on display through the end of February. Then, during March and April the remaining 27 paintings that represent the New Testament books will take their place.

Viewing the collection is free, but you do need to make a reservation beforehand. Find more information here.

Holt started painting seriously only recently

After Holt and his brother Kyle sold the controlling interest of their automotive technology company about four years ago, he was looking for something to do for a “next adventure.”

As a self-described “hobbyist artist” up to that point, Holt decided painting could fit that bill.

Holt said his brother jumped on board to help him be successful in that endeavor, pitching in on marketing and sales.

“God, love him, he might be just crazy enough,” Holt said of his brother’s willingness to go along.

And so far, the pair has enjoyed stepping into the professional art world, Holt said, noting that each day gets better and better.

The brothers want to support other artists, too

The Holts have teamed up on a secondary artistic adventure, dubbed The Patrons, through which they help support other artists by purchasing and collecting their work.

“The greatest way that you can help an artist is collect their work, put it on your wall, tell other people about it,” Holt said. So far, the brothers have collected works from 30 to 40 artists.

Through The Patrons, Holt said the focus is on supporting artists who are still living.

“I don’t necessarily want to own a Van Gogh, I want to know a Van Gogh. I wanted to get into this world so I can meet other amazing artists,” he said. “The dead artists don’t need money. The dead artists don’t need your support; they either have made it or not. But living artists need your support right now.”

Holt’s Bible paintings took nearly a year to complete

When Holt first set out to paint the Bible-inspired collection, he was looking for a bigger project. He had just finished what he estimates to be his 100th stand-alone painting, and was routinely showing them.

So, he set out to take on the Bible painting project, drawing from his desire to explore both his own faith and different painting styles.

“This was my exploration of the Bible, and taking an ancient text and trying to convert it to a modern aesthetic,” he said.

Holt didn’t finish the paintings chronologically, instead starting with the book of Ephesians in the New Testament, bouncing back to the Old Testament for a few paintings, then doing some others in the New Testament, and so on.

After about 11 months of work, he finished the final painting in the collection in October of 2023.

One of the more challenging paintings, he said, was based on the book of Leviticus in the Old Testament, which is primarily a book of laws. The resulting painting — called “The Scapegoat” — is inspired by how people would send goats out into the desert to atone for their sins symbolically.

Holt’s artwork is on display elsewhere

Right now, he has about eight paintings on display at Sierra Grill in Lenexa City Center

A small collection of roughly 15 of Holt’s paintings are also open for viewing at the 2010 Gallery in Merriam on March 7. That collection is called “Short Stories.”

Plus, Holt is preparing a new collection of paintings through which he hopes to explore his thoughts on health care.

