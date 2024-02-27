A new proposal for more than 300 new apartments southwest of Kansas Highway 7 and College Boulevard in northwestern Olathe got its first major greenlight.

The Olathe Planning Commission voted 6-0 on Monday to recommend approval of the rezoning and the preliminary site development plan for the Oddo Development multifamily housing project in the K-7 corridor.

Commissioners Wayne Janner, Megan Lynn and Ken Chapman were absent during the meeting.

Currently, the 27-acre property is zoned for several different uses, including some higher-density multifamily residential, single and double family homes as well as commercial and office uses. The plan now is to switch the zoning to be completely low-density multifamily residential under the R-3 category.

Nearby, Oddo Development has proposed a mixed-use project called Cedar Ridge at Cedar Creek Parkway and Valley Road. The planning commission was initially scheduled to hear the rezoning and site plan for the project Monday evening, but it was continued indefinitely.

Oddo proposes 314 apartment units

In all, a mix of 24 two-story and two-three-story buildings are proposed, ranging in size from 12 to 14 units per building.

A total of 314 units are planned, some one-bedroom and some two-bedroom.

Rents will start at $2,000 a month, Oddo told the commission, describing them as “luxury” apartments.

The apartment complex is also expected to have a clubhouse space with an outdoor pool, dog park and a trail connection.

Jessica Schuller, senior city planner, said additional commercial developments are planned nearby.

Previous plans fell through at the College, K-7 site

In 2003, some of the property was zoned for high-density multifamily, with a plan to build in excess of 600 apartment units.

Another part of the property was zoned for office uses earlier, which entailed a 10-acre office district.

In the 1990s, some of the area was zoned for single-family uses and a portion of the land still holds the carryover county rural zoning from annexation.

Commissioners were mostly positive about the new plan

Generally, the planning commission was supportive of Oddo’s plan to build the apartments near K-7 and College Boulevard.

“[The] project seems like it makes a lot of sense,” said Commissioner Tony Bergida. “It seems to me that the project fits in with the community.

However, he did have some concerns with the proposal, particularly worried it was eliminating some commercial zoning and single-family zoning already on the books. In the future, Bergida said he hopes it doesn’t become a trend to replace these zoning designations with multifamily.

Next steps:

The rezoning and preliminary site development plan goes to the Olathe City Council next, likely some time during March.

Later, Olathe will require a final site development plan for the project.

