A new form of exercise boasting a “perfect mix of cardio and strength” is on its way to Johnson County.

Body Fit Training, a group exercise company, plans to open a new studio in the coming months in southern Overland Park — with renovations currently underway.

Body Fit Training will operate at 6285 W. 135th St.

The studio is moving into a space on the west side of Overland Park’s Prairiefire shopping center.

Sprint formerly occupied the space, before the company merged with T-Mobile in 2020 and closed its retail stores.

Body Fit Training will neighbor French Tip Nail Salon and HomeGoods at the shopping center.

Though regular hours for the Overland Park studio have not yet been publicized, other Body Fit Training studios generally tend to offer the earliest class of the day at 5 a.m. and the latest class of the day at 6:45 p.m.

Body Fit offers strength training

The company offers a variety of group strength training classes — 13 different class types, in total.

Some of the options include CrewFit — a “high intensity” cardio conditioning class — and H.I.R.T., which stands for “high-intensity resistance training” and entails three different types of training.

Body Fit Training also offers an eight-week challenge program that takes place multiple times throughout the year and entails both exercise and diet plan options.

This marks the studio’s first Johnson County location

The Overland Park location will also serve as the first in the Kansas City metro area as a whole.

Body Fit Training serves as part of Xponential Fitness, a global health and wellness group that owns several brands and was founded in 2017.

Body Fit Training has studios in several states, including Missouri, Texas, Illinois and Tennessee.

