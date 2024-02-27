A new form of exercise boasting a “perfect mix of cardio and strength” is on its way to Johnson County.
Body Fit Training, a group exercise company, plans to open a new studio in the coming months in southern Overland Park — with renovations currently underway.
Body Fit Training will operate at 6285 W. 135th St.
- The studio is moving into a space on the west side of Overland Park’s Prairiefire shopping center.
- Sprint formerly occupied the space, before the company merged with T-Mobile in 2020 and closed its retail stores.
- Body Fit Training will neighbor French Tip Nail Salon and HomeGoods at the shopping center.
- Though regular hours for the Overland Park studio have not yet been publicized, other Body Fit Training studios generally tend to offer the earliest class of the day at 5 a.m. and the latest class of the day at 6:45 p.m.
Body Fit offers strength training
- The company offers a variety of group strength training classes — 13 different class types, in total.
- Some of the options include CrewFit — a “high intensity” cardio conditioning class — and H.I.R.T., which stands for “high-intensity resistance training” and entails three different types of training.
- Body Fit Training also offers an eight-week challenge program that takes place multiple times throughout the year and entails both exercise and diet plan options.
This marks the studio’s first Johnson County location
- The Overland Park location will also serve as the first in the Kansas City metro area as a whole.
- Body Fit Training serves as part of Xponential Fitness, a global health and wellness group that owns several brands and was founded in 2017.
- Body Fit Training has studios in several states, including Missouri, Texas, Illinois and Tennessee.
