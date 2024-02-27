Donna M. Bradley

September 22, 1935 — February 17, 2024

Olathe

Donna was born in rural Hiattville, KS. She graduated high school with honors in 1953. One week after graduating high school, she moved to Olathe, KS. Within days of relocating, Donna began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and she was quickly promoted. She set an extraordinary example for women trying to break into male-dominated management positions within the company. She finally retired from S.W. Bell – AT&T in 1984. However, retirement only partially suited Donna, and she went on to have several other successful careers. In addition, she was always willing to volunteer her time and energy to civic and charitable causes within her community and anywhere else she thought she could lend a hand.

Donna passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Donna is preceded in death by her loving husband, R.D. Bradley.

Donna is survived by dozens of nieces, nephews, and cherished friends who are blessed beyond measure to have known her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to The Alzheimer’s Association and Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Olathe, KS 15315 W 151st St. Olathe, KS 66062, Phone: 913-764-7560

Visitation for Donna begins at 1 P.M., and the funeral service begins at 2 P.M., followed by burial and a small reception on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens. 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210.