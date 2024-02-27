Gloria Jean Rump

April 29, 1932 — February 20, 2024

Mission

Gloria Jean (Garrison) Rump, 91, of Mission, Kansas, passed away on February 20, 2024. She was born on April 29, 1932, in Wichita, Kansas. Gloria was the third of ten children born to Homer and Dorothy (Henderson) Garrison. She graduated from Wichita North High School and attended a year at Wichita State University.

Gloria was an active volunteer throughout her adult life. She served at her children’s schools and was awarded a lifetime membership of the PTA; taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School; helped with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, was President for the Northeast Johnson County Republican Women; was Republican Precinct Committeewoman; and a Kansas Delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2004. She was a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans following in the footsteps of her mother along with her sisters. Gloria worked for the Folly Theater during the restoration and reopening of the theater.

On September 8, 1950, she married the love of her life, Elmer W. Rump, Jr. She had a vibrant personality and was always welcoming new neighbors and charming present neighbors. Gloria was an avid reader and enjoyed creating gourmet meals for her family. She was a member of her Church’s bowling team and had a monthly get-together with the Retiree’s Club Lunch Bunch.

Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years and her daughter Jean. She is survived by her son, Michael (Brenda), grandchildren Evan (Cassy), Katherine Rump, Missy Koehler, Jenny Cleaveland, Donnie Kennedy, and three great-grandchildren. Two siblings survive, Homer (Randi) Garrison, Jr., Shawnee, KS and Judith Barnes, Wichita, KS.

Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, friend and organizer, Gloria will be dearly missed, and she will remain forever in our hearts and memories.

Cremation planned and burial will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. No service is planned currently. Memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145; KCHospice.org.

