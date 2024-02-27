Citing concerns over a growing number of homeless people in the county, Johnson County commissioners last week agreed to accept a grant to fund additional outreach for services to that population.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to accept a $643,567 grant from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services that would fund six more mental health staff to expand the mental health center’s current services.

The outreach will focus on people with serious mental illness, said Tim DeWeese, director of the county mental health center.

While they didn’t necessarily agree on the cause of homelessness, commissioners said they see it as a pressing issue that needs to be faced.

Annual surveys show JoCo’s homeless population increasing

According to a “Point in Time” survey taken each January, the number of the unhoused in the county has been steadily increasing.

The 2023 survey contacted 235 people without homes, which was an increase of 11% from the previous year and 40% higher than in 2014, according to a staff memo.

The number of unsheltered people on the survey night has also risen, and a majority of them reported mental health as a factor, the memo said.

The 2024 Point in Time survey is still being completed.

The grant funds one year for outreach services

The new funding will allow the mental health center to hire a clinician plus case managers and a peer support specialist.

The center will keep track of its work through an electronic medical records system.

The grant funds the first year of the outreach program, with future years to be supported entirely through Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics funds from Medicaid.

The county mental health center recently announced it has received full certification as a community behavioral health clinic.

This is in addition to the county’s plan for a homeless shelter

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara acknowledged that homelessness is becoming a bigger issue, citing a large population of unhoused people in Denver.

“This is a tsunami coming toward us and we can’t escape it,” she said. “A lot is coming from the open border.”

She also questioned whether there was a connection between staff increase for outreach and the county’s plan to buy the La Quinta hotel in Lenexa for use as a 24-hour shelter.

O’Hara said the purchase had been sold to voters on the belief that it would be run and staffed by a non-profit.

However DeWeese said the additional outreach is something the county needs to do regardless.

“I would be approaching the commission with or without the plan for the shelter,” he told commissioners. “It is a community issue that needs a community response.”

Other commissioner comments

Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand said it will take a lot of entities getting involved to get people back on their feet again and into the workforce.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick added that having people without homes affects the whole community, including businesses. Business owners would rather see them get help than go to jail or continue disrupting their workplace, she said.

Commissioner Becky Fast said the county should coordinate its services to help people who are working in jobs that don’t pay living wage or provide benefits.

O’Hara argued that government is not going to be the ultimate answer, though.

“Somehow or other we have to strengthen and build our families,” she said, noting she opened her home to two children in 2007. “Not having a strong family structure is one of the basic causes of homelessness.”

Allenbrand countered that the mental health outreach will help many people better themselves and get on their feet again.

“Not everybody has the ability to go into someone’s home,” she said.