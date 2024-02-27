Kent A. Vick Profile Photo Kent A. Vick

April 26, 1939 — February 19, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Kent Alan Vick, 84, of Overland Park, KS, passed away, at his home, on February 19, 2024. Kent was born in Bentonville, Arkansas on April 26, 1939, to Vernon E. Vick and Helen Chitwood-Vick. Kent graduated from Central Highschool (Class of 58) in KCMO, and went on to the University of Arkansas where he played Football and ran Track. After suffering a leg injury, he decided to put his academic career on hold , and joined the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning from Paris Island, SC, he married his sweetheart, Jeri Mae Young (Librarian), on December 22, 1962. They were together for 58 years, until her passing in 2021. After the Marines, he resumed his academic career, graduating from Central Methodist College with a BA in Education.

His career as a Physical Education teacher spanned 31 years, all in KCK USD 500. Twenty Six of those years were spent at Hazel Grove Elementary. He had a gift for creating games and activities designed to include all students. He coached Football, Track, Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer at all levels. In 1974, Kent became a proud papa, and is survived by his only son Mark. He loved his students , his athletes, his co-workers and his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a generous heart. Kent Vick was a gem. He will be missed.

Family suggests contributions to Hazel Grove Elementary in Kansas City, Kansas.

Visitation

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

Thursday, February 29, 2024

5:00 – 7:00 pm (Central time)

Funeral Service

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

Friday, March 1, 2024

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)