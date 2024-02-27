May 24, 1925 — February 24, 2024

Overland Park

Nadyne McCormick Nesbitt, born Nadyne Louise Quisenberry on May 24, 1925, in Kansas City, KS, passed away on February 24, 2024, in Overland Park, KS, at the age of 98. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.

Nadyne was a woman of many talents and a bright personality. She was known for her beauty, intelligence, thoughtfulness, and most notably, her sense of humor. Often compared to Betty White, Nadyne’s wit and comedic timing brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. From being a Kansas City Duncan YoYo Champion to a singer, majorette, model, actress, watermelon-seed-spitting winner and expert whistler, she excelled in various roles throughout her life.

In her career, Nadyne was a dedicated lab technician at Research Hospital, where she once drew Harry Truman’s blood, and co-owner of McCormick Sales and Service, a meat portioning business. She also had a passion for worldwide travel, visiting every continent except Antarctica, which she thought might be “too cold.” She also enjoyed playing bridge in her spare time and swore she never cheated. And she hardly ever swore.

Nadyne was a member of PEO Chapter D.0., Country Club Christian Church and Tri-Cs Class, Elizabeth Benton Chapter of the D.A.R. and the former Brookridge Country Club.

Nadyne will be deeply missed by her sons, Mike, Barry, and Scott McCormick; her stepsons Dave, Keith and Dennis Nesbitt; daughters-in-law Linda McCormick, and June, Kathy and BJ Nesbitt; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 6 nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and family. She is preceded in death by her brother George Quisenberry, son Kevin McCormick, husbands Bruce McCormick and Arch Nesbitt and daughters-in-law Jamie McCormick and Billie McCormick.

A graveside service for family will be held on Wednesday, February 28, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4-7 pm at the home of Barry McCormick, 14244 Benson St., Overland Park, KS 66221. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to JDRF and American Diabetes Association.

Nadyne’s legacy of laughter, love, and talent will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know her.