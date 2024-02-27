Robert Crabtree

July 13, 1934 — February 23, 2024

Springfield, Ohio

Robert E. Crabtree, 89 of Springfield, Ohio formerly of Overland Park, KS passed away, Friday, February 23, 2024 in Hospice of Dayton.

He was born July 13, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Webster and Flossie (Mercer) Crabtree.

Bob received his Bachelor’s Degree from Olivet Nazarene College in Bourbonnais, Illinois, a Master’s Degree in Divinity from the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, and a PhD in Education from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri.

He served as a Librarian, Director of Financial Affairs, Director of Administration and Registrar, Dean of Students and Associate Professor at the Nazarene Theological Seminary and in planned giving for the General Nazarene Church. Bob was an Ordained Minister in the Church of the Nazarene and he served at the Corkscrew Woodlands Chapel in Estero, FL for 20 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Brenda (Thornberry) Crabtree; his children, Ronald (Jill) Crabtree and Juli (Don Horvath) Crabtree; grandchildren, Austin (Celsey) Crabtree and Sydney Crabtree, great grandchild, Paden; step-children, Brett (Hope) Thornberry and Carlisa (Bryan) Parker; step-grandchildren, Cole (Samantha) Thornberry, Breann (Zach) Baugh, Cade Thornberry, Mara (Brock) West and Braden (Emily) Parker; step-great grandchildren, Addilynn Parker and William Baugh; sister-in-law, Ester Crabtree and family; and special friend, Roxanna Rude.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Shirley (Strickler) Crabtree; his siblings, James, Richard, Naomi and Ron.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-12 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024 in the First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd., Springfield, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon in the church with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating.

A graveside service is pending in the Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd., Springfield, Ohio.