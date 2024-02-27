November 5, 1950 — February 19, 2024

Susan Mary Berger was born November 5, 1950 in Duluth, Minnesota to Velora and John Ostrowski. She grew up in Duluth, moving to the Twin Cities when she started her career.

In the late 70’s Jim and Sue met working together at Control Data in Bloomington, Minnesota. They were married on October 4, 1980 in Duluth. In 1980 Jim and Sue moved to Kansas where they had two children, Ashley and Sean, and built a wonderful life together.

Sue was a perfect partner for her husband Jim for 43 wonderful years, and a loving and supportive mother to Ashley and Sean throughout her life.

While her kids were young, Sue stayed at home, dedicating her time to caring for her family. After Ashley and Sean went off to college, Sue worked part-time in Jim’s law office for many years.

Sue served as the stable engine, always working behind the scenes to keep her family going. She was strong and resilient. A totally selfless person who was a wonderful listener, and made everyone else feel special. She treated everyone the same whether they were a company president or someone she just met.

After her first cancer diagnosis ten years ago, she had a double mastectomy. Within less than two weeks after surgery, she was back going on walks and into the office. She was small but mighty. A tough little Polish lady. She never let cancer or any of her other hardships slow her down.

When her cancer returned three years ago, with a bleak prognosis, she began a painful journey to try and beat it, but she never complained. She used that time to thoroughly enjoy her grandsons Peter Heyburn (5) and Thomas Heyburn (2). She has a closet full of grandma surprises for her two little boys and they both adored all of the time they got to spend with her.

Her favorite trips over the years were a visit to the Holy Land with the School of Faith, sailing trips in the British Virgin Islands, visiting Ashley and Sean when they lived out East, and anything that included time on the beach.

She loved being in her garden and tending to her many house plants, going on walks in the neighborhood, attending daily mass and spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful hostess and cook. She made every meal and holiday special. She was also a volunteer at the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center and never missed praying the Rosary on their first Saturdays outside the local abortion clinic.

After three years battling breast cancer that metastasized into bone cancer and liver cancer, Sue was called to heaven February 19, 2024. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by prayers and love of her friends and family in her last days.

Susan leaves behind her husband, Jim Berger; two children, Sean Berger and Ashley (Berger) Heyburn, son-in-law David Heyburn, and her two grandchildren, Peter Heyburn and Thomas Heyburn; her brother, Thomas Ostrowski, sisters, Kathy Christopherson and Lori Carlson, and brothers and sisters-in-law: Carol Stehly, Jean Guggisburg, and Peter Berger; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Margaret Prugh.

Services for Susan will be held on Tuesday, February 27, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Leawood as follows: Rosary recitation at 9:30am, visitation at 9:45am, and Funeral Mass at 11am. The service will be livestreamed at http://www.stmichaelcp.org/ecatholic-live

A private interment will take place at a later date. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center at https://adviceandaid.com/partner-with-us/donate/