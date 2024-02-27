William “Bill” P. Bagley

September 21, 1936 — February 18, 2024

Shawnee, Kansas

William Preston “Bill” Bagley, age 87, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on February 18, 2024. He was born on September 21, 1936, to the late Malcolm Cleo and Lila Odom Bagley in Rock Hill, SC.

Survivors include his loving spouse of forty years, Norma Opal Bagley, daughter Cynthia Ann Reid (Ron), son R. Scott Bagley (Logan), daughter Alicia Kanouse (Kerry), daughter Laura Stolte (Mike), stepson Kent Eaton (Carolyn). Further, he is survived by grandchildren Michael Reid, Elizabeth Bagley (Katlyn), Andrew Bagley (Abby), Helen Truesdale (Jordan), Jennifer Rodriguez (Nicolas), Rachel Hercules (Nick), Nicole Smith (Nate), Greg Eaton (Christina), Nicholas Eaton, and great-grandchildren Carter, Collins, and Cooper Truesdale, Rainn, Bette, and Jude Bagley-Sepsey, Oliver Rodriguez, and Teddy Eaton.

Bill proudly served his country two years in the U. S Army Signal Corps and 2 years Reserve Duty. He attended Kings College in Charlotte, NC. Bill spent the entirety of his career in the telecommunications industry, from delivering phone books by bike as a young student to traffic up to executive level responsibilities. He was the youngest President to be appointed for the Arkansas Properties of Continental Telephone Company. He led the acquisitions team of Continental’s greatest period of expansion including 27 acquisitions in one year. He was the General Manager of Fidelity Telephone Company in Sullivan, MO. Bill was integral to serving the industry, his company, and community that benefited greatly from his leadership. He served faithfully on the Rural Telephone Finance Corporation for several years and was very civic minded and contributed greatly to every community in which he lived. Bill considered his most profound professional success the start-up of Iowa Network Services and faithfully served as its CEO and leader, earning the loyalty and support of all who served with and for him.

Bill was an avid golfer and was most at home on the greens with his loving wife and friends.

Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens Chapel. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am. Bill held dear many interests so the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the charity of your choice in his memory. Arrangements are being handled by the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens. 11200 Metcalf Ave.

Overland Park, KS 66210. https://www.johnsoncountychapel.com/.