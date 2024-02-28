fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Five Guys burger chain to open at busy Shawnee intersection

Share this story:

Shawnee Five Guys
Photo via Five Guys Facebook page.

National burger and fries chain Five Guys is aiming to expand its Johnson County presence with a new Shawnee location in the former home of local eatery Saints Pub + Patio.

Officials with Goebel Mitts Construction, the company overseeing construction on the new space on the northwest corner of Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, estimated a late spring or early summer opening for the restaurant.

Five Guys will operate at 11900 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

  • The restaurant is moving into the long-empty space formerly occupied by Saints Pub + Patio in a strip mall next door to a WingStop and Dairy Queen.
  • Saints Pub + Patio shuttered at that location in 2017.
  • The pub still has two other Johnson County locations, including one at Lenexa City Center and a Saints Express in Shawnee.
Five Guys Shawnee
Photo via Five Guys Facebook page.

Five Guys serves fast-casual American fare

  • The chain is primarily known for its burgers and “boardwalk-style” fries.
  • Five Guys also offers items like grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs.
  • The restaurant also serves milkshakes with various add-ins, like strawberries and salted caramel.

This marks Five Guys’ sixth JoCo location

  • The chain also operates locations in Olathe, Mission, and multiple Overland Park spots.
  • Most recently, Five Guys opened a new location at Overland Park’s Bluhawk development.
  • Across the state line, Five Guys also has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri — and several more in the state of Missouri beyond the metro.

Want more food and drink news? This Overland Park wine bar earns global distinction less than year after opening

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Inside JCPRD: You know you make me wanna…SHOUT!
Next article
‘Play for Leck’ — Blue Valley Southwest mourns beloved basketball coach Dustin Leochner

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO