National burger and fries chain Five Guys is aiming to expand its Johnson County presence with a new Shawnee location in the former home of local eatery Saints Pub + Patio.

Officials with Goebel Mitts Construction, the company overseeing construction on the new space on the northwest corner of Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, estimated a late spring or early summer opening for the restaurant.

Five Guys will operate at 11900 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

The restaurant is moving into the long-empty space formerly occupied by Saints Pub + Patio in a strip mall next door to a WingStop and Dairy Queen.

Saints Pub + Patio shuttered at that location in 2017.

The pub still has two other Johnson County locations, including one at Lenexa City Center and a Saints Express in Shawnee.

Five Guys serves fast-casual American fare

The chain is primarily known for its burgers and “boardwalk-style” fries.

Five Guys also offers items like grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs.

The restaurant also serves milkshakes with various add-ins, like strawberries and salted caramel.

This marks Five Guys’ sixth JoCo location

The chain also operates locations in Olathe, Mission, and multiple Overland Park spots.

Most recently, Five Guys opened a new location at Overland Park’s Bluhawk development.

Across the state line, Five Guys also has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri — and several more in the state of Missouri beyond the metro.

