Inside JCPRD: You know you make me wanna…SHOUT!

By Guy Gardner

“Son of a Preacher Man,” “These Boots are Made for Walkin,” “Downtown,” and “SHOUT!” – these are just a TASTE of the songs you will get to experience when you see “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” running March 8 – 24 as Theatre in the Park opens its 55th season of musicals.

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” can only be described as a swinging good time, as we join five gals as they come of age during the glorious days of the 1960s. Join characters Red, Green, Orange, Yellow, and Blue (yes…those are their character names!) as they chronicle their stories, narrated by the ever-so-popular “SHOUT!” magazine. Each song will have you tapping your feet, and yearning for days gone by.

But don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking deeply about what it meant to be a woman in the 60s, and how different (and how similar) it can be in today’s world. The songs are tied together with soundbites that will take you back to your days sitting at home watching “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” Okay…maybe the reruns of the show.

Okay…maybe watching clips of it on YouTube.

Okay…maybe you’re heading to YouTube right now to watch clips. Nevertheless, you get the point.

The girls all write into the advice columnist of the magazine, Gwendolyn Holmes, throughout the show. Gwendolyn is the quintessential 60s woman from the UK. She is prim, proper, and tells the girls EXACTLY as she sees it. Which, at times, can only be described as antiquated and misinformed. I’ll leave it to you to decide how you feel about her…(spoiler alert, you won’t like her).

Gwendolyn is a small role masterfully played by Karen Seaton, who has been seen in TIP shows like “Half Time” and “The Full Monty.” Anne Haines (“Avenue Q”) plays “Red Girl” and will have you swaying back and forth during “To Sir With Love.” The “Green Girl” is hilariously played by Whitney Armstrong (“Annie,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and will have you blushing in your seat. The maternal role of the ladies is filled by the “Orange Girl,” who is played by Rachel Hendrickson (“Meet Me in St. Louis”). The model of the group, the “Blue Girl,” is played by Leah Eggiman who makes her TIP debut and will make sure you are awake and alert during her rendition of “Don’t Sleep in the Subway.” Rounding out the girls of the group is the “Yellow Girl,” played by Jasmine Lowe (“Little Shop of Horrors”). You may find some similarities to yourself in the “Yellow Girl” – which could simply be that she is the American of the group. However, it could also be that you are both obsessed with Paul McCartney. Who knows!

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” is the first of eight shows in 2024 that all center around strong female characters. You won’t question the strength of all six of the performers in the show, either in their personality OR talent! By the end of the night, you’ll be screaming “SHOUT” with them…I guarantee it!

The show runs March 8 through March 24, with evening shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 for adults, $15.85 for seniors, and $15.50 for youth. However, with a rating of PG-13, you may want to leave the kids home for this one. The PG-13 rating is for adult language and adult content.

Tickets are available now at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Box Office or online at theatreinthepark.org. Don’t miss your chance to experience the swinging 60s live on stage (and maybe even learn a new dance move or two)!

Presented through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI), “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” is the ultimate blast from the past that you won’t want to miss (unless you enjoy hearing your kids say, “Dad, please stop trying to do the twist – it’s embarrassing.”

The 2024 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by AdventHealth and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.

For more groovy information, visit theatreinthepark.org.

Get ready to shout and shake with “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” – where the 60s come alive in a riot of fun, fashion, and fabulous music! And remember, if you miss it, you might just find yourself stuck in a time loop playing only disco music – nobody wants that fate (trust us, we’ve seen it happen)!