January 28, 1934 – February 25, 2024

James Joseph Nolan, 90, Shawnee, KS passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Merriam Gardens, Merriam, KS. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Friday, March 1 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where a Rosary Recitation will be at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, March 2, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Shawnee, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Boy Scout Troop 194.

Jim was born on January 28, 1934, to William and Eleanor Nolan in Springfield, IL. His family moved to Junction City, KS when Jim was eleven years old. There, Jim attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. He attended Kansas State University where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Civil Engineering. Jim participated in ROTC and later earned the rank of second lieutenant in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged after receiving the rank of Captain. He met the love of his life, Patricia, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Kansas City, MO in 1957. They married on April 19, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS and raised all eight of their children at their home in Shawnee. He went on to pursue his Masters of Industrial Engineering at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Jim founded the Nolan Engineering company in 1976 and ran his own business for more than 35 years. During the entirety of his career, he designed and oversaw the construction of more than 40 buildings in the Kansas City Metropolitan area. He retired from his career at Allied Signal, now Honeywell, in 1996 to pursue his love of travel.

He served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 194 at St. Joseph for 17 years and was a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow. He received the prestigious St. George Award for the spiritual development of Catholic youth in the Scouts program, and the Silver Beaver Award. Four of his sons and one grandson went on to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim was a member of the Fathers Club at St. Joseph High School, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus along with his father and brothers. He served as former President of the Breakfast at Eight club, and was proud to be the longest standing member, eventually earning badge number 1.

He and Patricia traveled to five of the seven continents and dozens of countries in their retired years. He will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, humor, generosity, love of scouting, his passion for the Kansas State Wildcats, and his keen sense of preparation in the event a party would suddenly break out.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy (Hayes), and brothers Thomas and John. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Nolan; and was a loving and devoted father and grandfather to two daughters, Catherine (Steve) Myers, Merriam, KS, Nancy (Ben) Capps, Ashland, MO; six sons, Michael (Mary) Nolan, Littleton, CO, Joseph (Gina) Nolan, Oak Grove, MO, James (Kelly) Nolan, Merriam, KS, Steven (Cherie) Nolan, Humble, TX, Dan (Katie) Nolan, Shawnee, KS, and Robert (Erin) Nolan, Edwardsville, KS; sister, Mary (Charles) Long, Salina, KS; brother, William (Ginny) Nolan, Victoria, MN; 24 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren,and 1 great great grandchild.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.