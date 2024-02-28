Jerome Oberle

March 29, 1938 — February 25, 2024

Overland Park

Jerome Joseph Oberle, 85, of Overland Park, KS met the Lord at Olathe Hospice House on 2/25/2024 surrounded by his loving family. Jerome was born in Bushton, KS on 3/29/1938 to Ambrose John Oberle and Mary Anna Reif. Jerome attended Holy Name Catholic School before studying at Emporia State and Kansas State University. Jerome enjoyed playing the accordion; he was a member of MoKan Reunion band. He went to nursing homes and community centers to entertain the residents. He also loved going to country music shows and playing there as well. He played the accordion, guitar, and harmonica. His hobbies also included stained glass art, woodworking, welding, gardening, and camping/fishing. Jerome was the most kind, loving, sweet, and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He grew up in a farming community around Bushton, KS. As the oldest of 7 children, he worked on the family farm. Jerome married Bobbie Kay Birzer shortly after graduating high school, then struck out on his own as a truck driver. In 1963, Jerome and Bobbie relocated to Manhattan, KS where they raised their two daughters, Kim and Dede. Jerome owned and operated the Little Apple Driving School in Manhattan, KS for his last 10 working years. Jerome was widowed in 2002, then was introduced to Coleen two years later after two of their daughters had become friends. The couple have been madly in love and together ever since.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose John Oberle and Mary Anna Reif; brother, Leo; sister, Karen; and wife, Bobbie Kay. Jerome is survived by Coleen Oberle, wife; Kimberly Oberle, daughter; Deidre McEllhiney (Ross), daughter; Rose Schmidt, sister; Norman Oberle, brother; Linda Foltz, sister; Sharon Campbell (Richard), sister; children by marriage: Mike (Teri); Mary (Matt), Matt (Kathy), Martin (Debbie), Marsha (Bart), Monica, Melody; 27 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 on the way. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be from 11:00am – 12:00pm followed by a funeral service at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W. 87th Street, Lenexa, KS 66219.

Donations to Lenexa Baptist Church Helping Hands Ministry would be greatly appreciated. They served Jerome well.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.