August 17, 2023 — February 25, 2024

Overland Park

Mason Alexander Thome passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on Sunday February 25, 2024.

Mason was born on August 17, 2023. During his six short months here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. His life was a brief gift to us that will live on as he is part of the Genomic Answers for Kids. This is a research initiative with the Children’s Mercy Research Institute to build a first-of-its-kind pediatric data repository to facilitate the search for answers and novel treatments for pediatric genetic conditions.

Mason is the son of Alexander and Delaney Thome of Overland Park, KS.

Mason is survived by his twin sister Madison and big sister Riley. His paternal grandparents are Jim and Janice Thome of Overland Park; and maternal grandparents Jeff and Lisa Pieper of Leawood. Mason is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held from 9:30- 11:am followed by an 11:00am funeral service to celebrate Mason’s life on Friday, March 1, 2024 at Church of the Resurrection 13720 Roe, Leawood, KS in the Wesley Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital:

Donate to Children’s Mercy (childrensmercy.org)

A GoFundMe account has been established for Mason’s family:

https://gofund.me/f319abdf

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.