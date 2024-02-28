Friends, family and the greater Blue Valley Southwest community are grieving in the wake of boys basketball coach and teacher Dustin Leochner’s death earlier this month.

And the team he once coached, the Timberwolves, are trying to play through their anguish and honor their former leader by finishing out this season rallying around the mantra, “Play for Leck.”

“He loved the game and the sport of it and the competition,” said his wife, Therese Leochner. “He also knew that reaching young people … working for a goal — that was his big thing. Find something you want to work for and take the steps to do it.”

Leochner contracted West Nile virus last year

Leochner first came down with flu-like symptoms in early October and was admitted to a local hospital after having difficulty breathing and speaking.

He was diagnosed with West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne disease that in rare cases in the U.S. can prove fatal.

After being placed in a medically-induced coma, Leochner gradually came out of it and was later moved to a long-term acute care facility but was never able to return home.

He died on Feb. 15, leaving behind his wife and two young children, son Kellen and daughter Ava.

Since his death, Therese said people from around Johnson County and Kansas, where Dustin was from, have been reaching out and telling her about the positive effect he had on their lives.

“To say that he was loved would be an understatement,” Therese said. “I’m sitting her with a pile of cards from everyone from his students to great aunts to neighbors to friends. He was just a genuinely warm and personable guy.”

Leocher loved to inspire others

When Leochner was hired at Blue Valley Southwest in 2013, a short description of him on the school’s website stated that his was “there to have a positive impact on the lives of students.”

Therese said in the past two weeks she’s heard numerous stories about how people were drawn to Dustin in the various roles he took on as educator and mentor, from whitewater rafting guide to basketball coach.

“There’s just been these moments where he’s reached individuals, whether it was in big or small ways, multiple times or one specific moment,” she said.

Justin Pendleton, a fellow Blue Valley Southwest basketball coach and teacher, wrote on social media that he remembers how, as a proponent of social studies and history, Leochner encouraged people to be active in their community, especially around election time.

“We helped 18-year-olds vote for the first time, encouraged others to register to vote when they turned 18, and had T-shirts made for everyone who participated,” Pendleton said.

During his illness, Leochner kept his spirits up

It’s unclear exactly how Leochner may have picked up West Nile Virus, though Therese said as an Eagle Scout, he loved the outdoors.

At times during his months-long hospitalization late last year and into January, he would only be able to communicate with his eyes and by mouthing words.

Still, Therese said he kept his sense of humor.

“It was a little difficult because I would have to often read his lips and communicate back to the staff. But his personality somehow was not lost,” she said.

Even when faced with death, Therese said that he suggested putting a mosquito bite joke in his eulogy.

“I don’t know that I can get away with that,” she told him.

Much more than just 🏀 This is family 💚 We love you, Leck #PlayForLeck #ProtectThePack pic.twitter.com/WwxG3uhhtM — SW Boys Basketball (@BVSW_Hoops) February 24, 2024

Leochner’s loss is felt beyond BV Southwest

This past Saturday, friends and family gathered for Leochner’s funeral at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gardner.

Therese said the number of people who attended — going back to those who knew him from his hometown of Buhler, Kansas, to other stops in Hutchinson and Lawrence — spoke volumes about his character.

“He was loved very much by his friends from way back in his early life to now,” she said.

A number of friends also came to see him in the hospital in the months leading up to his death.

#PlayforLeck

Since he was first admitted to the hospital last fall, the hashtag #playforleck has been used as a tribute on social media, posted not just by the Blue Valley Southwest team Leochner coached but other schools around the area.

It’s continued after his death.

On Tuesday, Blue Valley Southwest beat Basehor-Linwood 47-44. On the social media site X, the team’s announcement of their win included#playforleck.

In his absence, Therese said it’s inspiring to watch those that loved him continue to pay homage.

“I think as much as he is shaped others, he appreciated those who impacted and shaped him, as well,” she said.

To help the Leochner family: A GoFundMe is available to help the Leochner family