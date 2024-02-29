Correction: The Archaea Energy plant at the Johnson County landfill produces renewable natural gas. An earlier version of this story inaccurately referred to it as a methane plant.

The city of Shawnee wants people to know that if they’re seeing fire coming from the Johnson County landfill, they shouldn’t be alarmed. The flares are the result of an ongoing plant expansion plan.

While the Archaea Energy plant at the landfill in Shawnee, which produces renewable natural gas, has shut down for the expansion, it’s been producing flares in the sky to release built-up natural gas.

In turn, local authorities have been receiving calls about a fire near near Johnson Drive and Woodland Drive and the Mid-America Sports Complex.

“At night time, (the police) are getting a couple of calls for service out that way,” said Doug Donahoo, Shawnee’s communication director.

People around Shawnee are worried

While Donahoo didn’t have an official tally of calls, they were large enough for the city to address them on social media with a post on Tuesday.

“Did you know the Archaea Energy [sic] plant at the Johnson County Landfill has expanded and is burning off methane until the new plant is in operation? The large flame is part of normal operations,” the post stated.

In a statement to the Johnson County Post, Lisa Disbrow, spokesperson for Waste Management of Kansas, elaborated on the situation.

“This facility is currently in the beginning stages of production of the renewable natural gas,” said Lisa Disbrow, spokesperson for Waste Management of Kansas, which runs the landfill. “As part of the startup process, the landfill gas is diverted to the flare at certain intervals as the facility begins to provide the (renewable gas) into the pipeline.”

Kansas Health and Environment says it’s a safe practice

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2024 Kansas Emission Reduction and Mitigation Plan states 13 landfills in Kansas used gas capture as a source of renewable energy.

Methane gas levels are monitored by the state and landfill owners.

“The State of Kansas requires landfill owners to monitor for the presence of gas along their facility boundaries to ensure that off-site underground migration is not occurring,” it states.

In a statement, BP, which owns Archaea Energy, said the flares are safe and within the scope of activities they’re permitted to perform.

“The flaring process offers a safe and effective way to manage emissions when the plant isn’t producing renewable natural gas,” Cesar Rodriguez, a spokespeson for BP, stated in a press release. “Safety is our priority. We maintain an open line of communication with local authorities and appreciate the public’s patience as we prepare to safely go online.”

The flares will not last much longer

Donahoo said the frequent methane flares are likely to stop by the end of this week.

“Once that new plant is fully operational, people will see the flame a lot less often,” he said.

BP would not confirm a date for when the expanded plant will open.

Still have questions? If a resident does have health-related concerns due to an environmental problem, they are asked to contact the Kansas Environmental Public Health Tracking Program at (785) 296-6426 or e-mail ksepht@kdheks.go.

