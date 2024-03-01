This week’s installment of “5 to Try” is for the youngest Johnson Countians — and their parents.

Everyone wants a night out every once in a while, and cooking for three to five people can get tiresome. But sometimes sitting down for a meal out of the house is tricky when you’re trying to bring the family along.

Luckily, Johnson County has a number of restaurants that have diversions and plenty of kid-friendly menu items. At least that’s what our readers seem to think, based on this week’s recommendations.

So here are the most kid-friendly places to eat, according to Post readers (and parents).

Grinders (Lenexa)

First up on this list is Grinders — a New York-style pizzeria that has operated in Lenexa for a decade.

While Grinders is known for its pizza (a food that obviously tends to be popular with the kids), the restaurant offers other classic kid-friendly items like sandwiches, chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks. And in addition to food, Post reader Emily Flett said the outdoor component of the Stonewall location is a family draw.

“They have a huge grassy yard/play area that the kids can run around while we hang out on the patio waiting for our food,” she said.

Grinders operates at 10240 Pflumm Road in Lenexa. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to Sunday through Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Cardboard Corner Cafe (Overland Park, Lenexa)

This one’s for the gamers out there.

With a wide assortment of board games, Cardboard Corner Cafe promises a good time for families looking to get the kids wrapped up in an activity while grabbing some food at the same time.

In terms of food, Cardboard Corner Cafe is known for its sweet and savory waffles. But the cafe also offers items like grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, and chips and dip — as well as a variety of cocktails for the parents.

Cardboard Corner Cafe operates in two locations — the original is at 9240 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, and the other recently opened in the Lenexa Public Market at 8750 Penrose Lane.

The Overland Park location operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Lenexa Public Market location operates from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Pinstripes (Overland Park)

Another Overland Park mainstay, Pinstripes also combines food with activities.

The southern Overland Park eatery serves Italian-American fare, with its kids menu offering items like mini cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, and chicken tenders.

After (or before) you eat, customers can head to the other side of the restaurant to the bowling alley and bocce court. And you can find some games on their outdoor patio as well.

“Dining in for an early dinner, this place is not crowded,” said Post reader Joe Arthur. “There is an oversized Connect 4 game, oversized Jenga, and Cornhole in their enclosed patio area.”

First Watch (multiple locations)

This morning eatery isn’t only popular for its breakfast items, evidently. Post readers also named it one of the best kid-friendly establishments in last year’s rundown.

First Watch offers a vast range of breakfast items, including French toast and chocolate chip pancakes for the kids with a sweet tooth.

Post readers also seem to find the restaurant accommodating to the occasionally-picky nature of a younger customer.

“They can adapt their menu if desired/needed,” said Post reader Andrew Starr. “The noise isn’t too loud but enough that others won’t mind if a kid isn’t totally quiet.”

First Watch has several Johnson County locations. Click here for a full list and hours for each one.

Lenexa Public Market (Lenexa)

This final recommendation definitely has the variety factor.

This Lenexa City Center destination is home to seven different vendors offering different types of food — including the previously-mentioned Cardboard Corner Cafe. So if the kids and the parents disagree on what to eat, no problem.

The market also offers lots of seating inside, as well as outdoor patio seating for warm-weather days. Lenexa Public Market also hosts a weekly family night on Wednesday nights.

Lenexa City Center operates at 8750 Penrose Lane. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.