A Blue Valley School District teacher and advocate for special education students has been named a Kansas Master Teacher.

An intensive resource teacher at Stanley Elementary, Bre McGranahan is one of seven Kansas educators given the honored this year. It is awarded annually by Emporia State University to recognize excellence in education.

“It’s nice to see the advocacy for special education,” she said. “Especially for the vulnerable population that I work with, it’s nice be able to put them on a platform for a little bit through this program.”

She has been teaching since 2015

Originally a general education teacher, McGranahan made the jump to special education in 2019 in the Gardner Edgerton School District in Gardner, Kansas. She joined the Blue Valley School District in 2022.

“I went on to opening a behavioral program at my previous school,” she said. “(It) taught me a lot about kids and their behaviors and also how society and staff and adults treat those kids that have that come to school and are showing that they need connection in some of the hardest ways.”

Her students have a variety of different challenges, from cognitive disabilities to genetic syndromes to extensive learning needs. Regardless of what each student is facing, McGranahan wants them to feel accepted.

“I love being able to just pour into them and work with their families and just find ways to not only teach them something for this year, but also create systems and build on things that they’re going to be able to use in a decade from now,” she said.

She’s an advocate for teaching students everyday skills

Wanting special education students to feel accepted wherever they go, McGranahan works with her students on life skills, including counting money and swimming.

“Just a few weeks ago, we took them to get ice cream,” she said. “Watching our students communicate, whether it was through sign language, or through their devices and typing it in there or showing them visuals. We were showing the staff that just because they have a disability doesn’t mean that they can’t come in there and participate as part of their community.”

She also works with the district’s staff and students to help them understand disabilities and the variety of ways to communicate with those going through the special education program.

“That’s my overarching goal as an educator: Just making the world a more inclusive place,” she said.

What’s next for McGranahan

She wants to use the recognition and continue to make special education students a priority in Kansas and give them the skills they need to have happy, fulfilling lives.

“With my students right now, it’s making sure that they have the tools they need, whether they’re going to middle school or continuing with me next year, to be as independent as possible,” she said. “(I want them) to not need me or any adult to walk them through every single thing, to be able to navigate peer relationships, be able to navigate through the building, or navigate through their day, as independently as possible.”

Kansas Master Teachers will be honored at an awards banquet at Emporia State in April.

