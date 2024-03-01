Need help? If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Trained responders are available 24 hours a day.

Olathe Police say two people are dead following what appears to have been a murder-suicide on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Sergeant John Moncayo said officers were called to a house in the 1700 block of South Kiowa Drive for a reported armed disturbance at about 2:40 p.m.

The address is just northwest of 151st Street and South Mur-Len Road.

“Officers arrived and discovered an adult female deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Moncayo said in the release. “Officers also discovered an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the area of the call until police confirmed that the scene was safe.

After officers secured the scene, paramedics confirmed that both people were dead.

Police do not believe that anyone else was involved in the disturbance.

Moncayo says the man and woman are family members but has not said how they’re related.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.