Audrey Lavely

May 19, 1932 — February 27, 2024

Leawood, Kansas

Audrey Lavely passed away February 27, 2024.

Audrey was born in Topeka, KS on May 19, 1932 to Verena and Ashford Galbreath. They moved to KCMO where she attended Central High School, and then Baker University. She met her husband Lloyd, through her brother Ash, and was married the 22nd of August 1953. Lloyd, Audrey, and their three children moved multiple times before settling into their Leawood, KS home in 1978. This home was busy with activity and many happy gatherings with family and friends.

Audrey and Lloyd were members of Overland Park Christian Church. There, she was active with CWF Circle #1. She was also involved in several organizations including Phi Mu Sorority, DAR-Quivira Crossing Chapter, and was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 74 years.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Lavely, her brothers Ashford and Larry Galbreath, and daughter-in-law Penny Lavely.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Metcalf (Bill), Overland Park, KS; Laurence Lavely, Overland Park, KS; and W. Spencer Lavely; Overland Park, KS. Audrey is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrea Metcalf, Adam Metcalf (Jordan), Jason Lavely (Heather), and Emily Lavely. Great-grandchildren Jacob Moskow and Teegan Lavely. As well as loving sisters-in-law, Claudene and Joyce, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family sends special appreciation to all of Audrey’s “Hunny Bunnies” at Lakeview Village who lovingly cared for her. Audrey will be forever loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services are Friday, March 8th at 2:00 p.m. at Overland Park Christian Church 7600 W. 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66204. Private family inurnment will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to www.oliviabloomfieldfoundation.org or www.allformomsfoundation.org.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.