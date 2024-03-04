Best of Johnson County 2024 nominations now open!

The Johnson County Post is again helping celebrate the people and businesses that make Johnson County such a great place to live, work and play with today’s launch of Best of Johnson County 2024.

Best of Johnson County gives Johnson County residents the chance to vote for their local favorites in more than 200 categories — from best burger and Bloody Mary to beauty salon and bank.

Last year, we saw more than 120,000 nominations and votes come in. With nearly twice as many categories this year, we expect tens of thousands more in 2023!

The Best of Johnson County will have three phases:

A Nominations Round , which will run March 4-21. Residents can nominate their favorites in more than 140 categories. The five nominees with the most entries at the end of the round will advance to the voting round.

, which will run March 4-21. Residents can nominate their favorites in more than 140 categories. The five nominees with the most entries at the end of the round will advance to the voting round. A Voting Round , which will begin April 22. Residents will cast votes among the finalists to select the winners in each category.

, which will begin April 22. Residents will cast votes among the finalists to select the winners in each category. The Winners Announcement, which will take place in July. We’ll tally the results and unveil the winners at the end of the summer!

Anyone who makes at least 10 nominations will be automatically eligible for a chance at $500

Nominating your Johnson County favorites is easy — and could win you some serious money. Here’s how it works: