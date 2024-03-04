Gavin Berkley Sharon

February 17, 1968 — February 3, 2024

Overland Park

Gavin loved life. He had a genuine soul. He was devoted to his friends. He enjoyed talking to people whether it be his friends, his neighbors, or even a complete stranger.

He loved his home, animals, birds, nature, the Raiders, reading car magazines, disc golf, and his 46 Chevy. He would listen to his many CD’s while working on his car “Bertha”, in the garage.

Gavin was gifted, very smart, and knowledgeable about everything. He could do anything and always perfectly. He was creative, a good cook, an artist and had many other talents. He was loving, funny, helpful, charismatic, competitive, and passionate about things he cared about.

He loved vintage things, estate sales, music, fishing, car shows, science fiction, mysteries, and zombie movies. He was always happy. Very appreciative of all he had. Loved talking politics.

Gavin spent a lot of time at Leawood Stables, his Dad’s farm, helping with all the animals. He also gave horse back riding lessons and did pony parties. It was at this farm that I met him when I leased a horse there.

I think he was best known for, and the most passionate about, playing disc golf. He is well known throughout the disc golf community for his skill, his talent and outstanding performance at that sport.

His dream was to finish his 46 Chevy so that he could drive it to go play golf. He did finish his car, and the night before he passed, he had his final drive out to Heritage Park.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was 55 and left us far too soon.

Visitation

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

Saturday, March 9, 2024

9:00 – 10:00 am

Memorial Service

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

Saturday, March 9, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.