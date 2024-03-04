Margaret Melton Dean

November 26, 1941 – January 26, 2024

Survived by; Brothers James Melton of Wyoming, Dan Melton of Shawnee, KS., Sister Laura Gust of Kansas City, MO., Daughter Christine S. Hamilton of Kalama, WA., Son John C. Kupka Jr. of Kansas City, MO., and Granddaughters Sarah M. Kupka, Danielle N. Kupka, Rebekah D. Dickerson, Suzanne M. Hamilton.

Preceded in death by, Father James E. Melton of Lincoln, MO., Mother Mamie E. Cullers of Oklahoma, Brother Charles Melton of Kansas City, MO., Sisters Patricia N. Morris of Alabama, Sue M. Hall of Colorado, and husband Jesse K. Dean of Gravois Mills, MO.

Born in Oklahoma City, OK. one of 7 children. Margaret grew up surrounded by family. Margaret served in the Army Reserves between 1970-1975 earning the rank of Sargent. Her career as a Certified Operating Room Technician at Research Hospital of Kansas City spanned over 20 years. After retirement, she remarried and moved to Gravois Mills, MO. to enjoy country life on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Margaret enjoyed spending time on the lake with her family, being outdoors, fishing, parasailing, watching TV westerns, and spoiling her cats. She was known to instigate trouble wherever she went and was often caught doing things she ought not, with a gleam in her eye, even into her old age. She had many adventures with family and friends during her lifetime but enjoyed most of all entertaining her granddaughters.

Margo, as she was known to her fellow residents, spent seven years at the HealthCare Resort of Olathe, KS. During her stay, she formed many close friendships and was admired for her compassion towards people and animals. Her playful and mischievous nature often brought a smile to the faces of staff and fellow residents.

Margaret passed away quietly in her own bed after a 6-month battle with melanoma. She

was loved and will be greatly missed.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.

