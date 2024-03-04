Micheal Troy Chism

December 29, 1972 – February 27, 2024

In Loving Memory of Mike “The Tech Wizard” Chism

Mike Chism, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2024, in Kansas City, MO, at the age of 51. Born on December 29, 1972, in Fredonia, KS, Mike lived a vibrant and fulfilling life that touched the hearts of many.

Mike’s professional journey was as diverse as his interests. From serving as an Adjutant at Shawnee American Legion Post #327 to rocking the tech world as a Programmer/EDI Manager at Duckwall-Alco Stores, Inc., in Abilene, KS, and providing CIS Tech Support at USMC Base Camp Pendleton, CA, Mike’s dedication and expertise left a lasting impact.

Outside of work, Mike had a passion for cars, traveling to new destinations, indulging in movies, and curating an impressive comic book collection. He found joy in every adventure and shared his enthusiasm with those around him

A proud member of Shawnee American Legion Post #327 and a former member of the United States Marine Corps from 1993 to 1997, Mike’s commitment to service and camaraderie never wavered.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; devoted daughter, Samantha; caring mother Marlene and her husband Randy; and sister, Cammie Farner; his Marine Corp issued “Brew Crew” brothers Shannon Clay, Kevin Reese, Christophe Bach, Clay Barber, Robert Meath, Douglas Kitchens (MIA), Jeff Coche (Honorary); and his faithful companions Chesapeake Bay Retriever Duke and Golden Retriever Max. He is preceded in death by his father, Steve Allen Chism, and twin brother, Monte Allen Chism.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at Shawnee American Legion Post #327, 6521 Neiman Road, Shawnee, KS 66203, followed by a luncheon and open bar to honor Mike’s memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shawnee American Legion Post #327.

Mike’s magnetic personality, quick wit, and genuine kindness will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his spirit forever live on in the cherished memories we hold close to our hearts. Rest in peace, dear Mike.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.