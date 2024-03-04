Man charged with attempted murder in Shawnee stabbing

Shawnee Police arrested a man for attempted murder following a reported stabbing on Saturday night.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, police posted Sunday morning that they were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of 66th Terrace and Bluejacket Street at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police activity on Saturday night was focused around the area of the Onyx at 67 apartment complex, just to the northeast of 67th Street and Nieman Road.

Officers could be seen parked throughout the immediate area around the complex as two police K-9 units and a drone searched for anyone involved in the disturbance.

At the scene, Shawnee Police Sgt. Shaun Arnold told the Post that the stabbing victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported by ambulance from the scene.

Police from Shawnee and Merriam searched for about 45 minutes before confirming they had located everyone involved.

The Post was in the area throughout the search and saw three people detained in handcuffs and taken away from the scene in police vehicles.

Shawnee Police spokesperson Maj. Jim Baker confirmed Monday morning that one person was stabbed by a passenger riding in their vehicle.

“The victim was not hospitalized and is expected to fully recover,” Baker said. “The suspect was located and lodged in the Johnson County Jail with a charge to be considered by the District Attorney of attempted homicide.”

The suspect is identified in jail booking logs and court records as an 18-year-old Overland Park resident.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday afternoon but was canceled. Jail records show he is now scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

He’s being held on a $150,000 bond for a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Police initially booked him into the jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

No other details have been released.