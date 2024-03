March 2, 1970 – March 3, 2024

Brian Keith Steiner, 54, passed away unexpectedly March 3rd, 2024.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am, Tuesday, March 12th at St Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas followed by Mass at 11:00am.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.