August 27th, 1952 – February 23rd, 2024

Gary Allen Peterson passed away on February 23, 2024, at Armour Oaks in Kansas City, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 27, 1952, to the late Anita J. (Moeller) and Carl A. (CA) Peterson. Gary graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kansas (1970) and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Kansas University. Gary successfully sold computers for Burroughs and Hewlett Packard (HP). At HP, Gary won several awards and IBM became one of his best customers. Gary traveled extensively for business and pleasure.

Gary’s dad CA bought his first boat when he was 10, before then CA would put the Evinrude in the trunk of the Pontiac and drive to Minnesota for two weeks of fishing and swimming, stopping to visit Peterson relatives in Iowa on the way home. That boat was followed by four or five more boats that started a 30-year run of trips to Lake of the Ozarks, swimming, skiing, and doing well what boaters like to do. Gary enjoyed scuba diving and spearfishing in diverse places from Stockton Lake in Missouri to coral reefs in Mexico. Gary and his friend John Miller purchased a condo in Colorado near the Copper, Keystone, and Breckenridge ski resorts. After CA and Anita passed in 1994, with boating (partying) in his blood, Gary and his friend Bob Knutson purchased a house on Lake Lotawana, Missouri, and more boats, and another 20-year run of boats and many large parties with friends. Gary was a Chiefs and Jayhawks fan.

Gary was predeceased by his sister Carol Peterson. Gary leaves siblings, Bill Peterson and wife Debbie and Mercury Pleban; nieces and nephews Jennifer Peterson; Anna Thompson, husband Kurtis and son Theo; Matt Peterson, wife Tiffany, son Brady and daughter Grace; David Pleban; and several cousins. Gary also leaves numerous loving friends. Gary was married to Cindy (Oian) Peterson for several years in the late 1980s. Cindy’s daughter Cassy O’Daniel said, “He was the best stepdad and I’m so lucky I had him in my life when I did.” Beyond that, Gary was a great friend, trusted neighbor, and matchmaker. Gary lived in the Country Club Plaza area of Kansas City for most of his life, and one of his neighbors was Cathy Conboy. Gary’s best friend of over 60 years, Pat Egan, met Cathy through Gary and they’ve now been married for 42 years.

A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at a later date in Kansas City, Missouri. Reach out to friends or family directly for further details.

