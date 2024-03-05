Gregory Michael Graves, III

February 23, 2024 — March 1, 2024

Gregory Michael Graves the third passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on March 1st, 2024. Gregory was born on February 23, 2024. During his seven precious days here on Earth, he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. His life was a brief gift to us. Gregory is the son of Gregory the second and Alyssa Graves of Overland Park, KS. Gregory is survived by his big sister, Abigail Magnolia Graves; his paternal grandparents, Gregory the first and Deanna Graves of Stilwell, KS; his maternal grandparents, Kevin and Sheila Klee of Lake Winnebago, MO; his two aunts, Jessica Chanos (Jason) of Leawood, KS and Kristin Galvin (Ford) of Overland Park, KS; his two uncles Brad Klee of Champaign, IL and Christopher Klee of Breckenridge, CO.; his cousins, Deuce, Cooper, Max and Gabe Chanos, and Ellie and Ford Galvin.

In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you support Children’s Mercy as the many doctors, nurses and professional staff worked tirelessly to save “our little Rory.” Funeral services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens on March 8th, 2024. There will be a visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by a brief service at 10:00 a.m.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.