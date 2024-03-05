A fitness company geared toward “active working women” will soon expand its Johnson County presence.

HotWorx plans to open its newest Overland Park studio this spring, on the ground level of the CityPlace development.

HotWorx will operate at 11160 Switzer Road

The fitness studio is moving into a space on the northern end of the mixed-use CityPlace development.

It will neighbor UnKCorked Wine and Spirits at the center, and it’s also near the incoming Entity Lounge — a coffee shop and cocktail bar that also plans to open this spring.

While HotWorx is open to members 24 hours a day, its staffed hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

HotWorx is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio

The studio offers “infrared” sauna workouts — meaning heat-enhanced workouts like hot yoga and pilates.

Infrared heat can be used during workouts to introduce benefits like increased calorie burn and improvement of circulation.

Members can work out either solo or in a group with virtual instructors to walk them through the workout.

This marks HotWorx’s second Overland Park location

The fitness company already has a studio further north in downtown Overland Park.

HotWorx also has three more Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Leawood and Olathe.

Across the state line, HotWorx also has two more studios in Kansas City, Missouri.

