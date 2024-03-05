April 10th, 1955 – February 27th, 2024

Janice Kay Blau (Stewart) passed away on February 27, 2024, at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer. She was born on April 10, 1955, in Los Angeles, California to Charlie and Isabell Stewart. Janice worked for Tension Envelope, for the past 29 years as an Executive Assistant for the former Mayor of Kansas City, Richard Berkley. Her commitment to her profession was unwavering, and her contributions were truly valued. She graduated from Raytown South High School.

Janice was a member of East Side Church where she often found solace and community. She will forever be remembered as a loving, caring, selfless person and a dedicated mother who brought light to every place she went. Jan was so kind, could get along with anyone, and would do anything for you if you asked. She had a passion for helping others and a special fondness of dogs. Most of her free time was spent with her children. However, she also found joy in various hobbies and activities, including doing things for others, spending quality time with her friends and of course her dogs. Thrifting, online shopping, decorating, watching TV shows and scary movies, dining out, joking around with her brother, Gerald, smiling, and embracing the pleasures of life.

Janice will be deeply missed by her children, son Scott Blau, daughter Kristi Blau, and brother Gerald Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gregory Stewart.

As we mourn her loss, we celebrate her life, cherishing the memories she has left behind and the ways she enriched our lives. A celebration of Jan’s life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at East Side Church in Independence, Missouri. Janice will be forever missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on through the love and kindness she shared with those around her. May she rest in peace and watch over us. Heaven has been blessed with another angel.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to East Side Church

19901 E. State Route 78

Independence, MO 64057

or

The Independence Animal Shelter/Services

21001 E. 78 highway

Independence, MO 64057

