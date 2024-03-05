Crews will begin work this month on a new trail in Shawnee Mission Park that will connect the southwestern part of the park with its established trails to the east and west.

The approximately two miles of paved pedestrian trail will run along West John Barkley Drive, eventually connecting the Gary L. Haller Trail near Shelter 8 near the dam with the Walnut Grove and Parkhurst trails near Shelter 10 on the park’s east side.

The first phase of the South Loop Trail is set to begin soon with the closure of the 87th Street entrance. The park will have signs directing patrons from Renner Road or Ogg Road to the dog off-leash area and the RC Flying Field while changes are made to the 87th Street entrance.

The first phase is mostly about improvements to the entrance road. A new roundabout will be built where Barkley Drive intersects with Ridgeview Road coming off of 87th Street.

The second phase of construction starts in June and will involve grading and paving of a new trail running adjacent to Barkley Drive.

The object is to improve connections and safety while increasing access to the scenic area of the park, officials said.

Work is expected to be done by the end of the year.

