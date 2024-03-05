April 11th, 1943 – February 26th, 2024

Karen Sue Gossett, age 80, passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2024 after a valiant battle with Dementia/Alzheimers.

Karen, known by Sue to most, was born in Independence, Kansas, on April 11th, 1943 to Olin and Josie Lakin. Sue always spoke fondly of her childhood in the country.

She met the love of her life, Donald Ira Gossett, in Independence and married in 1961. They were blessed to welcome two active boys Eric and Chad. Donald and Sue raised their boys in Shawnee and later in life moved to Baldwin City to return to the country living that they loved. Sue loved traveling with Donald and family later in life, whether it was Ireland, a quilting show, or Model A Club events. She loved spending time with her family, quilting, and in the garden.

Sue’s passion for helping people led her to become a nurse. The last 35 years of her career focused on Cardiac Rehab as a result of Donald having heart issues at a young age. Donald had a heart transplant in 1999 and they were lifelong advocates for organ donation. She retired from Olathe Medical Center Cardiac Rehab after 40 years of nursing. The impact on her peers and patients is immense which we saw in her last days as they cared for her.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Donald Ira Gossett and her son Eric Alan Gossett.

Sue is survived by her son Chad and wife Mirian, daughter-in-law Shelly, granddaughters Cherie and husband Travis Geary, Chante, Calah and husband Bobby Courtney, Rayanna and husband Cody McMoran, great-grandchildren, Calliope, Joe, Elodie, Dawn, Cooper, a baby girl on the way, and sister-in-laws Jean Lakin, Linda Hill.

In lieu of flowers, if you feel so led to contribute, Sue would have loved to see your support of Donate Life which we have attached a link for below.

The memorial will take place March 16th, 2024, 10:00 am at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home followed by a reception with light refreshments.

Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home 14275 S Black Bob Rd.Olathe, KS 66062

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.