March 19, 1956 — March 2, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Dr. Khosrow Sohraby, 67, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on March 2, 2024, peacefully at his home and surrounded by family. Khosrow was born on March 19, 1956 in Mashhad, Iran. He married the love of his life, Azar, on July 24, 1978. Their love was truly insurmountable. Khosrow obtained his Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from McGill University (Montreal, Canada) in 1981, followed by his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto in 1985. He served as Professor, Distinguished Professor, Department Head, as well as Interim Dean at the School of Computing and Engineering at the University of Missouri-Kansas City between 1994 and 2014. Khosrow served as Senior Data Scientist for General Motors from 2015 to 2019, and up until the time of his passing, Principal Data Scientist for Bayer Crop Science. Khosrow was passionate about his work, and was always thinking of and jotting down complex mathematical formulas. His brilliant and analytical mind was simply unmatched. Khosrow’s home was always full of love and bustling with friends and family. He loved to entertain and always had a cup of coffee, plate of fresh fruit, or glass of wine to offer his guests.

Khosrow was preceded in death by his parents, Hossein and Esmat Sohraby; his brother, Javad; and his father-in-law, Mohammad Bagher Vahabi.

He is survived by his wife, Azar (lovingly referred to as Az); daughter Bita Kissel (Zach) of Overland Park, KS; daughter Rose Cohen (Steven) of Leawood, KS; grandchildren Arman, Amir, Leila, Conrad, and Farrah; mother-in-law, Fatemeh; as well as numerous siblings, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Khosrow’s love and charisma will always be remembered along with his sense of humor and quick wit. He made a lasting impression on all those he crossed paths with and will be missed dearly. His legacy and the distinct sound of his laughter will live on.

Family and friends are invited to attend the burial service on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Cemetery (9501 W. 159th St., Overland Park, KS 66221); and a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel (11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210).

Donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America in Khosrow’s honor.

