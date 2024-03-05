The past year proved notable for Leawood in terms of new leadership, public safety and sister city partnership.

Mayor Marc Elkins emphasized these points as part of his State of the City address last week — the first one he has ever delivered as the mayor of Leawood.

Leawood has made strides in terms of public safety

Work recently wrapped up on the Leawood Fire Department’s new Fire Station 31 at 9621 Lee Blvd. — replacing the former 65-year-old station at the same location.

The Leawood Police Department also recently added a second mental health co-responder for calls related to mental health issues.

In 2023, Leawood earned a spot on national publication Safewise’s list of the safest cities across Kansas — and the city also recorded zero reported homicides last year.

“We’re truly fortunate to live in a city that is made safe by our public safety agencies,” Elkins said. “These are impressive numbers and something we can all be proud of.”

Leawood faced a notable changing of the guard

Elkins succeeded former Mayor Peggy Dunn in the role, who stepped down last year after a 25-year stint as the city’s mayor.

The city council also gained three new members — Alan Sunkel in Ward 1, Sherrie Gayed in Ward 2, and Steven Kaster in Ward 4.

The three new councilmembers replaced Andrew Osman in Ward 1, Jim Rawlings in Ward 2, and James Azeltine in Ward 4 — all of whom served on the council for more than a decade.

“There are huge shoes to fill, but we’re all looking forward to building on what they have already built,” Elkins said. “I believe the city of Leawood is fortunate to have so many talented individuals working to make the world a premier community. We really are second to none.”

Leawood aided humanitarian efforts in Israel

Last fall, the City Council approved a $25,000 donation toward its sister city — the Gezer Region of Israel.

The donation was facilitated through a partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City, which sent the funds directly to humanitarian efforts in Gezer.

Those funds, Elkins said last week, have helped build a safe room at a local preschool in Gezer — which allowed the school to safely reopen amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier this year, Mayor Rotem Yadlin (the mayor of the Gezer Regional Council) and other Gezer Region leaders paid a visit to Leawood — which Elkins said served as a “humbling” opportunity to hear their perspectives on ongoing safety efforts in the region.

“That’s what sister cities are all about,” Elkins said. “I wish (Mayor Rotem Yadlin) and the people of the Gezer Region the very best as they continue to deal with this very difficult situation.”

Public safety and communication will be key priorities in 2024

This year, the city of Leawood will name a new police chief — as outgoing Police Chief Dale Finger plans to retire this year after three years in the role and 17 years with the Leawood Police Department altogether.

In the coming weeks, the city intends to conduct a resident satisfaction survey — the results of which, Elkins said, will inform the city’s strategic planning process for the next few years.

The city will also soon launch a new website, which Elkins said will improve communication and access to information for residents.

“While 2024 promises to be a continued time of transition in the city’s leadership, I’m looking forward to building on the successes of 2023,” he said.

