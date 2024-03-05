September 9, 2012 – February 26, 2024

In loving memory of Mckenna Adrian Royer of Shawnee Ks. Born September 9, 2012 in Columbia Missouri went to be with the lord on February 26, 2024. Taken too soon, she was always brave and strong during her battle with highly aggressive, pediatric, brain cancer. She was an amazing daughter, sister, most of all a friend to so many. She left an incredible impact on all that encountered her beautiful spirit. Her light will shine so bright forever.

Known to her family and close friends as “The Bear” she had the fiercest soul you may have ever seen in a young lady. She was also the sweetest little thing. She was always wanting to help her friends, family and anyone (or thing) that might need some tender loving care. Her smile was radiant and her laughter infectious, she always made sure to share them with everyone!

Her favorite place to be was out on the farm in Hatton swimming, and playing on the land, surrounded by her siblings, cousins and family. She loved to travel with her family and was always up for any adventure! She will always be incredibly loved and missed so dearly.

She is survived by her father Keith and mother Janell Royer of Shawnee as well as her sister Avery Royer and her brother Jamison Royer and so many loved ones we couldn’t begin to list them all.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with services following at 2:00pm at Westside Family Church.

Donations can be made to the family at: https://supersamfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/209868-brave-like-mckenna

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.