Each week during the 2024 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Below is a submission from Republican Rep. Chris Croft, the House Majority Leader, who represents House District 8 covering parts of Olathe and Overland Park.

Democratic Sen. Dinah Sykes of Lenexa submitted a column earlier this week. And Democratic Rep. Nikki McDonald of Olathe has also been asked to submit a column later this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

As a veteran of the United States Army with three decades of service and two deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom, my military journey has intertwined with a broader exploration of the nation’s challenges.

Now, on the cusp of a crucial moment in Kansas’s history, the convergence of my military experience and insights gathered from a year of traveling the nation to speak with legislators underscores the urgency of my latest legislative initiative.

This week, the Kansas House held a hearing on the first bill designed to fortify our defenses against foreign threats to our critical infrastructure. The proposed legislation, HB 2766, responds to the unsettling reality that foreign adversaries — including China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Venezuela and Cuba — are actively acquiring land near strategic military installations in the United States.

These actions aren’t merely an abstract concern: it’s a threat that hits close to home.

Bill would establish buffer zone around bases

We must recognize the strategic implications of land proximity to military bases.

As I traversed the nation, engaging with legislators and military leaders, it became clear that Kansas must take decisive action to protect its vital military installations and energy production sites.

The proposed bill seeks to establish a 150-mile buffer zone around military bases in Kansas and neighboring states, a radius that military leaders insist is crucial to safeguard against potential threats.

In my conversations with national security experts, a stark reality emerged: the People’s Republic of China, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, poses a unique and pervasive threat.

China’s strategic land acquisitions, human rights violations and aggressive global agenda demand a robust response. As someone who has personally witnessed the complexities of global conflict, I can attest that this bill is a nuanced response to a dynamic threat.

Targeted at foreign governments, not individual immigrants

This legislative initiative is not an attempt to curtail individual rights or stifle legal immigration.

The bill excludes residential property and land ownership by lawful permanent residents; this strikes a balance that safeguards the American Dream for those fleeing authoritarian regimes while protecting our nation’s security interests.

As a legislator who has dedicated years to understanding and countering these threats, I believe this bill is a crucial step forward.

It’s a proactive measure that sends a resounding message: Kansas will not be a welcoming ground for adversarial nations seeking to exploit our resources and compromise our security.

In the face of a 21st Century “Cold War,” it is imperative that we, as a state, take control of our destiny.

This bill is not just a piece of legislation but a shield, a manifestation of our commitment to a safer and more resilient future for Kansas and the nation.