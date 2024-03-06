Inside JCPRD: Wives, mothers, and activists – postwar politics in suburban Johnson County

Guest written by Johnson County Museum Emerging Museum Professional Intern Jessica Sapien

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Johnson County Museum celebrates the women who work to make social, cultural, and political change in Johnson County. This blog is based on an exhibit case that I curated last year. The museum acknowledges that not all women of various racial, ethnic, and class backgrounds have been equally represented in our exhibitions. With the help of the Johnson County community, we are working to change how we record and remember women’s history as part of our overarching effort to tell a fuller and more inclusive history of Johnson County. To view the curated exhibit case on this history, visit the Johnson County Museum’s “Becoming Johnson County” exhibit. Also on view is the exhibit “Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule,” where you can learn more about the contributions women have made to recording the history of Johnson County.

A suburban woman’s home life has never been isolated from outside events. Household work, childcare, education, and other duties associated with the home are essential to shaping society at large. In the postwar era, suburban women worked to change their communities. Despite cultural pressure to work only in the home, they formed political and social organizations across the country, including in Johnson County. The local chapters of these organizations were founded and/or run by women. Most of the members of Johnson County women’s organizations were white, middle-class women. While each organization held different social, cultural, and political perspectives, they all advocated for and believed in the active role women have in shaping their communities.

The League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (LWV) was founded nationally in 1920 as an extension of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The LWV’s purpose is to establish positions on public policy through member participation, take action that secures public policy consistent with their positions, and encourage citizens to be involved at all levels of government and in the electoral process. Women involved in the league are encouraged to work for candidates or parties of their choice, and to run for offices themselves.

Founded in 1952, the League of Women Voters of Shawnee Mission changed its name to the League of Women Voters of Johnson County in 1972. The LWV of Johnson County continues to be active in studying county issues, supporting initiatives on various political, social, educational, and economic topics, and working on behalf of Johnson County residents.

The National Council of Jewish Women

The National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) was founded in 1893 and the Greater Kansas City Section was organized in August 1894 with 17 members. The organization states, “inspired by Jewish values, NCJW strives for social justice by improving the quality of life for women, children, and families.” Later headquartered in Shawnee Mission, some of the first projects facilitated by the local section included a Free Baths program for working class residents, free racially-integrated kindergartens, and an industrial school to teach children from ages eight to 18 to make garments for family use.

As of 2023, the NCJW of Greater Kansas City has approximately 550 members. They work to better the local community through diverse programming, such as free meals, reading programs, community service events, and scholarships.

Johnson County Democratic Women

With chapters in both north and south Johnson County, the Johnson County Democratic Women of Kansas state their mission is, “working together to engage women in politics at every point in the spectrum by educating members on political processes and current issues.” The local sections are part of the larger Kansas Federation of Democratic Women and the National Federation of Democratic Women.

Northeast Johnson County Republican Women’s Club

The Northeast Johnson County Republican Women’s Club (RWC) was organized in 1936 as a continuation of the National Federation of Republican Women and the Kansas Federation of Republican Women. The Northeast Johnson County RWC states its mission “is to provide programs of interest to women politically, socially, and culturally,” and has participated in Republican National Conventions since their founding.

General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Kansas

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Kansas (GFWCK) became a member of the National Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1890. The organization states, “Kansas club women represent the full spectrum of lifestyles of women today: married, single, with or without children, homemakers, women in the marketplace, professional women, career women – all interested in self improvement as well as community improvement.” The Olathe Federation of Women’s Clubs operates as Johnson County’s local chapter and supports the programs of various Johnson County organizations.

There are many women’s organizations in Johnson County which work to make change in the community that have not been represented here. Museums can only interpret based on the collections they have. Help us tell a fuller and more inclusive history of Johnson County by reaching out to our collections team to learn more about how to donate to the museum’s collections.