A global lifestyle retailer and variety store is on its way to Johnson County.
Chinese retailer MINISO plans to open a new store in Overland Park this summer.
MINISO will operate at Oak Park Mall
- The retailer will occupy a space at Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St.
- MINISO will neighbor Toy House and Chico’s on the first floor of the mall.
- Though the company has yet to publicize regular hours for the Overland Park store, the Oak Park Mall operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
MINISO is a specialty variety store
- The company’s inventory is geared toward “young people around the world” and features a wide range of products.
- It sells everything from household items like tableware and scent diffusers to cosmetic items like perfume and lipsticks.
- MINISO also sells attire and accessories like eye masks, umbrellas and slippers — in addition to tech items and snacks like popcorn.
This marks the brand’s first Johnson County store
- It’s also the first MINISO store in the wider Kansas City metro and the state of Kansas.
- The brand was originally founded in Guangzhou, China (where it’s still headquartered) in 2013, but has since expanded into the United States — as well as a number of other countries.
- MINISO’s United States presence is mostly currently limited to California and Florida.
