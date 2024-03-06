fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Chinese retailer MINISO to open first JoCo store at Oak Park Mall

Oak Park Mall MINISO
Signage at the incoming MINISO store at Overland Park's Oak Park Mall. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A global lifestyle retailer and variety store is on its way to Johnson County.

Chinese retailer MINISO plans to open a new store in Overland Park this summer.

MINISO will operate at Oak Park Mall

  • The retailer will occupy a space at Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St.
  • MINISO will neighbor Toy House and Chico’s on the first floor of the mall.
  • Though the company has yet to publicize regular hours for the Overland Park store, the Oak Park Mall operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

MINISO is a specialty variety store

  • The company’s inventory is geared toward “young people around the world” and features a wide range of products.
  • It sells everything from household items like tableware and scent diffusers to cosmetic items like perfume and lipsticks.
  • MINISO also sells attire and accessories like eye masks, umbrellas and slippers — in addition to tech items and snacks like popcorn.

This marks the brand’s first Johnson County store

  • It’s also the first MINISO store in the wider Kansas City metro and the state of Kansas.
  • The brand was originally founded in Guangzhou, China (where it’s still headquartered) in 2013, but has since expanded into the United States — as well as a number of other countries.
  • MINISO’s United States presence is mostly currently limited to California and Florida.

About the author

Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

