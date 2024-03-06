A global lifestyle retailer and variety store is on its way to Johnson County.

Chinese retailer MINISO plans to open a new store in Overland Park this summer.

MINISO will operate at Oak Park Mall

The retailer will occupy a space at Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St.

MINISO will neighbor Toy House and Chico’s on the first floor of the mall.

Though the company has yet to publicize regular hours for the Overland Park store, the Oak Park Mall operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

MINISO is a specialty variety store

The company’s inventory is geared toward “young people around the world” and features a wide range of products.

It sells everything from household items like tableware and scent diffusers to cosmetic items like perfume and lipsticks.

MINISO also sells attire and accessories like eye masks, umbrellas and slippers — in addition to tech items and snacks like popcorn.

This marks the brand’s first Johnson County store

It’s also the first MINISO store in the wider Kansas City metro and the state of Kansas.

The brand was originally founded in Guangzhou, China (where it’s still headquartered) in 2013, but has since expanded into the United States — as well as a number of other countries.

MINISO’s United States presence is mostly currently limited to California and Florida.

