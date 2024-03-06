fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Local Government

5 key points from Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog’s State of the City

Share this story:

Mayor Curt Skoog giving the Overland Park State of the City address for 2024.
Mayor Curt Skoog giving the Overland Park State of the City address for 2024. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park had a big year in 2023, and city leaders expect 2024 to continue that trend.

That was the underlying theme to Mayor Curt Skoog’s annual State of the City address Tuesday, in which he highlighted some key accomplishments in the city recently.

He also spent much of his time talking about Framework OP, the city’s first new comprehensive plan in decades.

“Overland Park’s future is up to us, and I am confident that together we’ll execute the framework for our future,” Skoog said.

Overland Park is weeks away from adopting Framework OP

  • In addition to proposing changes to the city’s land-use formula, Framework OP proposes areas of the city ripe for strategic investment, prioritizes sustainability and emphasizes walkability.
  • After 18 months of work on the new plan and much public engagement, Skoog said the city is almost ready to put Framework OP through the formal approval process.
  • He projected that the new comprehensive plan would go to the Overland Park Planning Commission in April for its review and potential approval.
  • Then, it will go to the Overland Park City Council, likely in May, he said.
City leaders and developers break ground on the Oslo Apartments in south Overland Park. Comprehensive plan.
City leaders and developers break ground on the Oslo Apartments in south Overland Park in 2023. File photo.

Overland Park infrastructure needs still top of mind

  • Last year, the voters of Overland Park approved an expansion to the city’s infrastructure sales tax, which will commence this spring.
  • Those extra funds are expected to help the city finance its lofty infrastructure investment goals identified by an advisory task force, including more street maintenance, more traffic improvements as well as bridge work and sidewalk repairs.
  • Overland Park also plans to do more neighborhood street reconstruction, stormwater upgrades and several other projects.
  • All told, Overland Park expects to put an extra $17 million toward infrastructure projects in 2024, Skoog said.

The U.S. 69 toll lane project is halfway completed

  • Skoog also said that the Kansas Department of Commerce has just crossed the midway point on its 69Express project.
  • That work, in the long term, is expected to address congestion and improve travel times on U.S. Highway 69 through Overland Park by adding express toll lanes going both directions and completing other improvements.
  • “I want to thank you all for your patience,” Skoog said.
  • He noted that some of the headaches of the project on the key north-south connector — including lane and ramp closures and overnight construction, specifically — have permitted KDOT to “move quickly” on the project.
Ongoing construction has seen from above on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.
An aerial view of ongoing work on U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park near 119th Street. Photo via 69Express website.

Housing is a top priority for the city

  • Though Overland Park added upwards of one million square feet in new housing in 2023, there is still more demand for a variety of housing options such as smaller, single-family homes, apartments and townhomes, Skoog said.
  • “Neighborhoods are the foundation of our community, and more housing is top of mind,” he said.
  • One potential solution that city leaders have floated — and the mayor touted on Tuesday — is permit-ready housing, a pilot program in the works that will offer already-code-approved home designs to build in Overland Park.

Overland Park is making plans for more park projects

Keep reading: 4 takeaways from new Leawood mayor Marc Elkins’ first State of the City address

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
A fire closed this Overland Park restaurant more than a year ago. Now it’s reopening.
Next article
Capitol Update: Rep. Chris Croft wants limits on foreign entities buying Kansas land

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO