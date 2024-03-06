Overland Park had a big year in 2023, and city leaders expect 2024 to continue that trend.

That was the underlying theme to Mayor Curt Skoog’s annual State of the City address Tuesday, in which he highlighted some key accomplishments in the city recently.

He also spent much of his time talking about Framework OP, the city’s first new comprehensive plan in decades.

“Overland Park’s future is up to us, and I am confident that together we’ll execute the framework for our future,” Skoog said.

Overland Park is weeks away from adopting Framework OP

In addition to proposing changes to the city’s land-use formula, Framework OP proposes areas of the city ripe for strategic investment, prioritizes sustainability and emphasizes walkability.

After 18 months of work on the new plan and much public engagement, Skoog said the city is almost ready to put Framework OP through the formal approval process.

He projected that the new comprehensive plan would go to the Overland Park Planning Commission in April for its review and potential approval.

Then, it will go to the Overland Park City Council, likely in May, he said.

Overland Park infrastructure needs still top of mind

Last year, the voters of Overland Park approved an expansion to the city’s infrastructure sales tax, which will commence this spring.

Those extra funds are expected to help the city finance its lofty infrastructure investment goals identified by an advisory task force, including more street maintenance, more traffic improvements as well as bridge work and sidewalk repairs.

Overland Park also plans to do more neighborhood street reconstruction, stormwater upgrades and several other projects.

All told, Overland Park expects to put an extra $17 million toward infrastructure projects in 2024, Skoog said.

The U.S. 69 toll lane project is halfway completed

Skoog also said that the Kansas Department of Commerce has just crossed the midway point on its 69Express project.

That work, in the long term, is expected to address congestion and improve travel times on U.S. Highway 69 through Overland Park by adding express toll lanes going both directions and completing other improvements.

“I want to thank you all for your patience,” Skoog said.

He noted that some of the headaches of the project on the key north-south connector — including lane and ramp closures and overnight construction, specifically — have permitted KDOT to “move quickly” on the project.

Housing is a top priority for the city

Though Overland Park added upwards of one million square feet in new housing in 2023, there is still more demand for a variety of housing options such as smaller, single-family homes, apartments and townhomes, Skoog said.

“Neighborhoods are the foundation of our community, and more housing is top of mind,” he said.

One potential solution that city leaders have floated — and the mayor touted on Tuesday — is permit-ready housing, a pilot program in the works that will offer already-code-approved home designs to build in Overland Park.

Overland Park is making plans for more park projects

