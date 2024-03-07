Paula J (Graham) Collins

July 1, 1956 – March 5, 2024

Paula J Collins, 67, of Shawnee, KS, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2024 at Advent Health. She was born on July 1, 1956, in Terra Haute, Indiana, to Robert Wallace and Mary Francis Carter Graham.

Paula is preceded in death by her loving husband Edwin, parents Robert and Mary, and siblings Gayle Garcia and Gordon Graham. She is survived by her sister, Mary Guy, children Christine and Catelyn, son-in-law’s Brandon and Eliot, and two grandchildren Wyatt and Elizabeth.

Paula enjoyed watching her favorite movies, feeding backyard birds, and having an overflowing patio filled with flowers.

