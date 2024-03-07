The Shawnee Mission Northwest Cougars boys varsity basketball team is undefeated heading into this week’s state tournament and looking to cap a once-in-a-generation season.

The team plays its Kansas Class 6A state quarterfinal game later Thursday afternoon against Wichita East High School in Wichita.

The Cougars enter play in the state tournament with a pristine 22-0 record, the first time in school history they’ve weathered the regular season undefeated.

Winning the state championship would make the Cougars the best high school varsity boys basketball team Class 6A in the state of Kansas.

“Being number one is a good, and a bad thing,” said Angelo Giacalone, athletic director at Shawnee Mission Northwest. “You’ve earned it, so everybody’s looking at you. But at the same time, everybody’s looking at you. So you’ve got a big target on your back.”

Defeated SM South to advance to state

The Cougars bested in-district rival the Shawnee Mission South Raiders in the Sub State Championship on Saturday.

The Raiders scored the first points of the game. However, sophomore SM Northwest center Ethan Taylor tied the score less than two minutes in.

The Cougars’ and Raiders’ scores traded leads for the majority of the first half.

Four seconds left until halftime, SM Norhtwest junior Van Collins hit a three-pointer as time expired, which gave the Cougars a four point lead at 30-26 going into the break.

The Cougars used sharp three-point shooting in the second half to pull away, eventually winning handily 65-42.

Taking it ‘one game at a time’ to win

The Sub State Championship game made the Cougars’ 22nd consecutive win of the season. Two games prior, beating Olathe South in the 20th game of the season set a record for the program.

Giacalone labeled the team’s current strategy as a “one game at a time situation.”

If the Cougars win their game Thursday, they’d play in the state semifinal game Friday with a chance to advance to the state Class 6A championship on Saturday.

Several other Johnson County schools are also competing at the state tournament, including Olathe North, Mill Valley and Blue Valley Northwest.

The Cougars are looking for redemption

This is the fourth straight year SM Northwest has advanced to the state tournament, all under coach David Birch.

In the prior three years of making it to state, the Cougars have never gotten past the quarterfinals.

The program has also never won a state title in boys’ basketball, and the highest they’ve ever finished was third in 2001.

“In the postseason there are no bad teams,” said Northwest power forward Vincent Nixon, a senior. “So, we are coming into all of these games prepared and ready to play with 110% effort.”

Nixon said the players have formed tight relationships as a team on and off the court for quite some time, whether that be for early morning shooting drills, summer weight training or fall conditioning practice.

“All the work was towards the goal of a State Championship,” Nixon said.

A team with ‘chemistry’

In the months leading up to this weekend, players are beginning to feel the weight of its significance.

“I’m more nervous than anything,” Taylor said. “It’s more pressure, so we need to go into every game like it’s our last, because it could very well be our last.”

At 7 feet tall, Taylor has played basketball for most of his life but is one of the youngest players on the team.

Just two years into his high school career, he’s already received offers to play collegiate basketball from Missouri State and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“Everybody has their roles, and there’s no doubt about it” Giacalone said. “[People see] Ethan Taylor, and he’s a great young player. He really is.

“But look at Keaton Wagler, Deven Bolton, Van Collins, Aiven Riley, Tyler Salmon, [and] the two Nixon brothers. There isn’t a star, but they are proving that they have chemistry right now. That’s what makes it so good.”

The Cougars’ first game at the state championship in Wichita is against Wichita East High, which has a regular season record of 7-15 overall, and they play at 2 p.m. Thursday at Koch Arena on the Wichita State University campus.

“We plan on winning the State Championship by playing the exact same way that got us here in the first place,” Collins said. “And that’s trusting your teammates.”

How to get your seat at the state championship

Here’s a rundown of events at the state championship, including how to get your ticket and a seat.