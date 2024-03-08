Chicken wing chain Wingstop planning new Olathe location

A Texas-based chain known for its wings will soon open another location in Johnson County.
This week, officials from Wingstop confirmed an anticipated summer opening for a new Wingstop in Olathe.
Wingstop will operate at 15404 W. 119th St.
- The restaurant plans to occupy a space at the Northridge Plaza shopping center off West 119th Street and South Strang Line Road.
- Pie Five Pizza previously occupied the space, before it closed sometime in 2020.
- Wingstop will also neighbor a T-Mobile store at its Northridge Plaza space.
Wingstop offers wings in a variety of flavors
- The chain offers both “hand-sauced-and-tossed” classic bone-in and boneless wings, along with chicken tenders and sandwiches.
- Wings come in a range of 11 flavor options — ranging from lemon pepper and garlic parmesan to hotter flavors like mango habanero and hot honey.
- Wingstop combos also come with a side of French fries or veggie sticks, a drink and a dip of choice.
This marks Johnson County’s sixth Wingstop
- The Texas-based restaurant chain also already has one Olathe location at 195 N. Parker St.
- Outside of Olathe, Wingstop has other Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Mission and Shawnee.
- Across the state line, Wingstop also has six more locations in Kansas City, Missouri.
Want more food and drink news? A fire closed this Overland Park restaurant more than a year ago. Now it’s reopening.