Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Chicken wing chain Wingstop planning new Olathe location

Olathe Wingstop
Photo courtesy Wingstop.

A Texas-based chain known for its wings will soon open another location in Johnson County.

This week, officials from Wingstop confirmed an anticipated summer opening for a new Wingstop in Olathe.

Wingstop will operate at 15404 W. 119th St.

  • The restaurant plans to occupy a space at the Northridge Plaza shopping center off West 119th Street and South Strang Line Road.
  • Pie Five Pizza previously occupied the space, before it closed sometime in 2020.
  • Wingstop will also neighbor a T-Mobile store at its Northridge Plaza space.
Olathe Wingstop
Photo courtesy Wingstop.

Wingstop offers wings in a variety of flavors

  • The chain offers both “hand-sauced-and-tossed” classic bone-in and boneless wings, along with chicken tenders and sandwiches.
  • Wings come in a range of 11 flavor options — ranging from lemon pepper and garlic parmesan to hotter flavors like mango habanero and hot honey.
  • Wingstop combos also come with a side of French fries or veggie sticks, a drink and a dip of choice.

This marks Johnson County’s sixth Wingstop

  • The Texas-based restaurant chain also already has one Olathe location at 195 N. Parker St.
  • Outside of Olathe, Wingstop has other Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Mission and Shawnee.
  • Across the state line, Wingstop also has six more locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

