Chicken wing chain Wingstop planning new Olathe location

A Texas-based chain known for its wings will soon open another location in Johnson County.

This week, officials from Wingstop confirmed an anticipated summer opening for a new Wingstop in Olathe.

Wingstop will operate at 15404 W. 119th St.

The restaurant plans to occupy a space at the Northridge Plaza shopping center off West 119th Street and South Strang Line Road.

Pie Five Pizza previously occupied the space, before it closed sometime in 2020.

Wingstop will also neighbor a T-Mobile store at its Northridge Plaza space.

Wingstop offers wings in a variety of flavors

The chain offers both “hand-sauced-and-tossed” classic bone-in and boneless wings, along with chicken tenders and sandwiches.

Wings come in a range of 11 flavor options — ranging from lemon pepper and garlic parmesan to hotter flavors like mango habanero and hot honey.

Wingstop combos also come with a side of French fries or veggie sticks, a drink and a dip of choice.

This marks Johnson County’s sixth Wingstop

The Texas-based restaurant chain also already has one Olathe location at 195 N. Parker St.

Outside of Olathe, Wingstop has other Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Mission and Shawnee.

Across the state line, Wingstop also has six more locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

