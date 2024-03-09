Your Library: Patron takes full advantage of library resources for education and career

Rachel Audsley has been an enthusiastic user of Johnson County Library’s Central Resource branch for many years. At different phases of her life she’s taken advantage of the Library’s computers, its books and, most recently, its free eResources.

The Library’s offerings made it possible for her to apply to graduate school, provided access to business courses relevant to her career, and even helped her learn to play guitar.

She’s an example of a patron who realizes what a gift American libraries are, specifically Johnson County Library.

“The fact that you can get all this free information at your fingertips,” she said. “I don’t think people appreciate that enough.”

Audsley is currently the Senior Business and Community Development Experience Advocate at Mazuma Credit Union, with has branches throughout the Kansas City metro area. She promotes the Credit Union’s products and services and advocates for financial literacy in the community. She has expressed an interest in offering a financial well-being workshop as part of Johnson County Library’s Career & Finance programming.

Audsley grew up in the Kansas City area and has lived in Overland Park nearly 16 years. She said Central Resource Library was invaluable when she was applying to graduate school to study art history in London. She used the Library’s computers, Internet service and printers for her graduate school applications.

After she returned to Johnson County from London, she struggled to find a job in the art field and landed in banking. She has thrived at Mazuma in a position that involves a lot of problem-solving, creativity, variety, community engagement and strategic thinking.

Back in Johnson County, she was thrilled to discover the Library’s eResources, particularly eBooks on the Libby platform, and eLearning through Universal Class, which offers hundreds of online university-level courses for lifelong learning. The courses are free of charge if accessed through the Library.

“I started using Libby a lot, reading tons of books on there,” she said. “I took a business management course through the Universal Class. I wanted to do something that could help boost my career.”

The course, which she could do on her own time, introduced her to all aspects of business management, and she earned a certificate upon completion. It’s proved useful in her job, and she’s interested in exploring other courses as she has time.

“More people should be aware of that,” she said.

The Library even helped Audsley as she pursued a personal passion to learn the guitar. After she bought the instrument, she found an instruction book on the shelf at Central Resource Library to start teaching herself to play.

“I checked that book out, and did not want to give that book back,” she said, laughing. “It was a thin little square blue book, but it was so easy to understand. By the end of the first hour it had me playing a little tune. I returned it once I signed up for lessons, but that was tough to return.”

With a busy career, Audsley still finds time to paint with acrylics and enjoys interior decorating. She especially loves reading and writing, including writing personal essays, fiction and an internal blog for work. Johnson County Library nurtures those passions and interests as well, and she encourages others to experience the rich smorgasbord of programs, services and resources this community asset has to offer.

