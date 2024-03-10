Early morning crashes kill 3 in Leawood

Leawood Police say three people were killed in early-morning crashes on Sunday.

Firefighters and paramedics were first called to the intersection of W. 135th Street and Chadwick Street at about 4:15 a.m. for a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

“Despite resuscitation efforts at the scene, the 45-year-old Overland Park resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash,” Leawood Police Captain Brad Robbins said in a news release. “The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

Just over three hours later, at about 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Mission Road and College Boulevard after a runner on the Tomahawk Creek pedestrian trail called 911, reporting a crashed pickup truck.

In recorded radio traffic, Johnson County Med-Act and Leawood Fire arrived to report a pickup truck off the road to the northeast of the intersection. The truck was on its roof and heavily damaged, with two people trapped inside.

Captain Robbins says the truck rolled several times during the crash.

Both occupants of the truck were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Police have identified the men as a 29-year-old from Leavenworth, Kansas, and a 32-year-old from Illinois.

“Investigators are working to notify the next-of-kin for all three victims as well as to determine what happened in each of these crashes,” Robbins said.

Anyone with information about either of these crashes can contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.